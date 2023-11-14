Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN), (“IPDN” or the “Company”), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



“While our industry has seen the slowing through the second quarter of 2023, we are seeing an uptick in corporate spend in the third quarter of 2023 and continuing into the fourth quarter of 2023 as well. We continue to focus on strategic targeting of industries and business that we feel are in need of our services and we are seeing an increase in sales,” said Adam He, CEO of Professional Diversity Network.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

● Total consolidated revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased $107,000, or 5 percent, as compared to the same period in the prior year. PDN Network segment revenues increased $62,000 or 5 percent compared to revenues during the same period in the prior year. Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from the NAPW segment decreased approximately $17,000 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from the RemoteMore segment decreased $152,000 as compared to the same period in the prior year. ● Basic and diluted net loss per share remained fairly consistent at $0.12 during the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to $0.13 during the three months ended September 30, 2022. ● On September 30, 2023, cash balances were approximately $0.6 million as compared to $1.2 million on December 31, 2022. Working capital deficit from continuing operations on September 30, 2023, was approximately $1.3 million as compared to $0.2 million on December 31, 2022.



Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Revenues

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased approximately $107,000, or 5.0 percent, to approximately $2,008,000 from approximately $2,115,000 during the same period in the prior year. The decrease was predominantly attributable to a reduction in contracted software development of approximately $152,000, and an approximate $18,000 decrease in membership fees and related services revenues, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Partially offsetting the decrease was an approximate $77,000 increase in recruitment services. Recruitment services for the quarter included approximately $92,000 of event revenue from the recently acquired Expo Experts for which there was no comparable revenue in the same period of the prior year.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, our PDN Network generated approximately $1,176,000 in comparable revenues compared to approximately $1,206,000 in revenues during the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately $30,000 or 2.4 percent. Offsetting the decrease was an increase in event revenues of $92,000 related to Expo Experts operations for which there was no comparable activity in the same period of the prior year.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, NAPW Network revenues were approximately $135,000, compared to revenues of approximately $152,000 during the same period in the prior year, a decrease of approximately $17,000 or 11.2 percent.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, RemoteMore revenue was approximately $605,000, compared to revenues of approximately $757,000 during the same period in the prior year, a decrease of approximately $152,000, or 20.1 percent.

Costs and Expenses

Cost of revenues during the three months ended September 30, 2023 was approximately $923,000, a decrease of approximately $306,000, or 24.9 percent, from approximately $1,229,000 during the same period of the prior year. The decrease was predominantly due to approximately $143,000 of contracted software development costs related to RemoteMore, and approximately $128,000 of reduced third-party computer services charges.

Sales and marketing expense during the three months ended September 30, 2023 was approximately $912,000, an increase of approximately $152,000, or 20.0 percent, from $760,000 during the same period in the prior year. The increase was predominately attributed to increased marketing spend and onboarding of Expo Experts, for which there were no comparable charges in the same period of the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased by approximately $350,000, or 34.9 percent, to approximately $1,353,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to approximately $357,000 the same period in the prior year. The increase was predominantly due approximately $164,000 of discretionary share-based compensation, $122,000 of salaries and related benefit charges, inclusive of $70,000 relates to employee annual incentive bonuses, $53,000 of legal expenses, and $44,000 of third-party computer services. Partially offsetting the increase was a reduction in other purchased services of approximately $35,000, as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Net Loss from Continuing Operations

As the result of the factors discussed above, during the three months ended September 30, 2023, we incurred a net loss from continuing operations of approximately $1,320,000, an increase in the net loss of approximately $226,000, compared to a net loss of approximately $1,095,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Revenues

Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased approximately $558,000, or 8.8 percent, to approximately $5,805,000 from approximately $6,363,000 during the same period in the prior year. The decrease was predominantly attributable to a reduction in comparable recruitment services revenues of approximately $658,000 and an approximate $110,000 decrease in membership fees and related services revenues, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Partially offsetting the decrease were increases of approximately $25,000 of contracted software development related to RemoteMore, as compared to the same period in the prior year, and approximately $240,000 of event revenue from the recently acquired Expo Experts for which there was no comparable revenue in the same period of the prior year.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, our PDN Network generated approximately $3,258,000 in comparable revenues compared to approximately $3,971,000 in revenues during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately $713,000 or 18.0 percent. The decrease in revenues was primarily driven by the softening in client hiring due to the macroeconomic environment change stemming from the latter half of 2022 and through the second quarter of 2023. Offsetting the decrease was an increase in event revenues of $240,000 related to Expo Experts’ operations for which there was no comparable activity in the same period of the prior year.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, NAPW Network revenues were approximately $400,000, compared to revenues of approximately $510,000 during the same period in the prior year, a decrease of approximately $110,000 or 21.6 percent.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, RemoteMore revenue was approximately $1,907,000, compared to revenues of approximately $1,882,000 during the same period in the prior year, an increase of approximately $25,000, or 1.3 percent.

Costs and Expenses

Cost of revenues during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was approximately $2,763,000, a decrease of approximately $260,000, or 8.6 percent, from approximately $3,023,000 during the same period of the prior year.

Sales and marketing expense during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was approximately $2,850,000, an increase of approximately $671,000, or 30.8 percent, from $2,179,000 during the same period in the prior year. The increase was predominately attributed to increased marketing spend and onboarding of Expo Experts in fiscal 2023, for which there were no comparable charges in the same period of the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased by approximately $1,181,000, or 47.8 percent, to approximately $3,650,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to approximately $2,469,000 the same period in the prior year. The increase was predominantly due to the settlement of litigation resulting in a one-time, non-cash gain of approximately $908,000 in the prior year for which there was no comparable transaction in the current year.

Net Loss from Continuing Operations

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we incurred a net loss of approximately $3,861,000 from continuing operations, an increase in the net loss of approximately $1,824,000, compared to a net loss of approximately $2,038,000 during the same period in the prior year.

Summary of the Quarter’s Financial Information

Amounts in following tables are in thousands except for per share amounts and outstanding shares.

Summary of Financial Position

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 615 $ 1,237 Other current assets 1,631 2,020 Total current assets $ 2,246 $ 3,257 Long-term assets 4,332 3,579 Total Assets $ 6,578 $ 6,836 Total current liabilities $ 4,015 $ 3,943 Total long-term liabilities 426 584 Total liabilities $ 4,441 $ 4,527 Total stockholders’ equity 2,466 2,546 Total stockholders’ equity – noncontrolling interests (329 ) (237 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,578 $ 6,836

Summary of Financial Operations

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change Change 2023 2022 (Dollars) (Percent) Revenues: Membership fees and related services $ 400 $ 510 $ (110 ) (21.6 )% Recruitment services 3,422 3,840 (418 ) (10.9 )% Contracted software development 1,907 1,882 25 1.3 % Consumer advertising and marketing solutions 76 131 (55 ) (42.0 )% Total revenues $ 5,805 $ 6,363 $ (558 ) (8.8 )% Cost and expenses: Cost of revenues $ 2,763 $ 3,023 $ (260 ) (8.6 )% Sales and marketing 2,850 2,179 671 30.8 % General and administrative 3,650 2,469 1,181 47.8 % Depreciation and amortization 429 746 (317 ) (42.5 )% Total pre-tax cost and expenses: $ 9,692 $ 8,417 $ 1,275 15.1 % Consolidated net loss from continuing operations, net of tax $ (3,861 ) $ (2,038 ) $ (1,824 ) (89.5 )% Basic and diluted loss per share: Continuing operations $ (0.37 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average outstanding shares used in computing net loss per common share: Basic and diluted 10,453,764 8,195,282





Three Months Ended

September 30, Change Change 2023 2022 (Dollars) (Percent) Revenues: Membership fees and related services $ 135 $ 153 $ (18 ) (11.8 )% Recruitment services 1,243 1,166 77 6.6 % Products sales and other 605 757 (152 ) (20.1 )% Consumer advertising and marketing solutions 25 39 (14 ) (33.3 )% Total revenues $ 2,008 $ 2,115 $ (107 ) (5.0 )% Cost and expenses: Cost of revenues $ 923 $ 1,229 $ (306 ) (24.9 )% Sales and marketing 912 760 152 20.0 % General and administrative 1,353 1,003 350 34.9 % Depreciation and amortization 149 233 (84 ) (36.1 )% Total pre-tax cost and expenses: $ 3,337 $ 3,225 $ 112 3.5 % Consolidated net loss from continuing operations, net of tax $ (1,320 ) $ (1,095 ) $ (226 ) (20.6 )% Basic and diluted loss per share: Continuing operations $ (0.12 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average outstanding shares used in computing net loss per common share: Basic and diluted 11,115,612 8,461,494

Summary of Cash Flows from Continuing Operations

Nine Months Ended September 30, Cash (used in) provided by continuing operations 2023 2022 Operating activities $ (2,415 ) $ (1,394 ) Investing activities (879 ) (31 ) Financing activities 2,700 (515 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations $ (594 ) $ (1,940 )



Professional Diversity Network, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides a meaningful representation of our operating performance that provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by financial analysts and others to measure operating performance. Furthermore, management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure may provide investors with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results of prior periods as they are expected to be reflective of our core ongoing business. However, while we consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure of operating performance, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Further, Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, may not be comparable to EBITDA, or similarly titled measures, as defined by other companies.

The following non-GAAP financial information in the tables that follow are reconciled to comparable information presented using GAAP, derived by adjusting amounts determined in accordance with GAAP for certain items presented in the accompanying selected operating statement data.

The adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 relate to stock-based compensation, litigation settlement reserves, loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, depreciation and amortization, interest and other income and income tax expense (benefit).

The adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 relate to stock-based compensation, litigation settlement reserves, loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, depreciation and amortization, interest and other income and income tax expense (benefit).

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Loss from Continuing Operations $ (1,320 ) $ (1,095 ) Stock-based compensation 199 - Litigation settlement reserve - 34 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 14 149 Depreciation and amortization 149 233 Interest and other income (2 ) (1 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (7 ) (25 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (967 ) $ (705 )





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Loss from Continuing Operations $ (3,861 ) $ (2,038 ) Stock-based compensation 262 440 Litigation settlement reserve - (909 ) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 92 508 Depreciation and amortization 429 746 Interest and other income (9 ) (5 ) Income tax benefit (17 ) (36 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,104 ) $ (1,294 )



