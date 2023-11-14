ZE PowerGroup is pleased to announce Revenue.AI as a Certified ZEMA Partner

ZEPowerGroup

Revenue.AI are pioneers in AI-powered pricing solutions and technology adoption consulting services.

Our combined knowledge will bring even greater and faster scalability to organizations in the way traders, risk managers and analysts go about their daily business lives”
— István Czilik CEO at Revenue.AI
RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup (ZE), a global leader in end-to-end data management and analytics technology, is pleased to announce a technology partnership with Revenue.AI (RAI) – a pioneer provider of AI-powered pricing solutions. The partnership will boost the strategic services that both companies provide to their customers, resulting in accelerated digital and AI transformation journeys. As a ZEMA Certified Partner, Revenue AI will be able to help our clients with broad technology adoption and optimize organization-wide value as they support the implementation of business unit and enterprise-specific use cases.

Revenue.AI is committed to expediting business transformation and enhancing productivity by leveraging its expertise in data, structured frameworks, and AI-driven solutions, allowing organizations to implement highly successful business strategies through precise data engineering.

István Czilik CEO at Revenue.AI, states, “We believe that merging the very diverse skillsets and offerings of our companies will drive a strong change in the way data is being consumed and leveraged in the market today and in the future. Our combined knowledge will bring even greater and faster scalability to organizations in the way traders, risk managers, and analysts go about their daily business lives.”

Mirroring the comments of István, Aiman El-Ramly Chief Business Officer of ZE emphasizes “I am excited at the dynamic capabilities ZE and Revenue.AI can offer our clients together. I see us being able to supercharge the business transformation and market penetration objectives of companies operating in complex energy and commodity markets.”

ZE and Revenue.AI look forward to a productive partnership where their customer-led approach can add measurable customer value.

About Revenue.AI

Established in the Hague, Netherlands, at the beginning of 2020, Revenue.AI builds a strong connection between business strategies and everyday execution with our innovative AI-driven platform, we enable organizations to make smarter, data-backed decisions and unlock hidden opportunities for increased profitability. Our revolutionary Copilot combines the best of ChatGPT-like capabilities, predictive recommendations, and an array of essential features to deliver unparalleled value to our clients. With Copilot, you get more than just AI capabilities – you get a trusted companion that empowers you with actionable insights and practical guidance. For more information, visit revenue.ai

About

ZE PowerGroup Inc. was established in 1995 to offer business intelligence, information automation, and data analytics services to businesses. Its proprietary software, ZEMA™, is a comprehensive data analytics platform designed to offer simple data management solutions to complex business problems cost-effectively. ZE continues to be ranked #1 for Data Management Firms for the Energy Risk Software Ranking 2023 and 10th in the 2023 ChartisEnergy50 rankings for innovative technology in the energy and fintech industry sectors. It also won the 2023 Stratus Cloud Computing award for private cloud for the third year. ZE's offices are in Richmond, BC, Canada; London, UK; Singapore; and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.

