November 14, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Secures Maximum Sentence for Hampton Murder

Attorney General Miyares Secures Maximum Sentence for Hampton Murder

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that Gregory Ricardo Burwell received a maximum 45-year sentence for murdering a Hampton woman in July of 2018. A Hampton jury convicted Mr. Burwell on November 13 of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder after a three-day jury trial last August.

The Office of the Attorney General prosecuted this case alongside the Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and served as lead prosecutor.

“I’m proud of my office for working alongside local authorities to successfully prosecute and advocate for the victim and her family members. Violent crime is not tolerated in the Commonwealth, and we will continue aggressively prosecuting it statewide. Justice has been served," said Attorney General Miyares.

On July 4, 2018, Hampton police officers responded to a call, and when police arrived at the scene, they found Kelly Phillips beaten and shot four times, lying in front of the residence. Ms. Phillips was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

The Hampton Police Department investigated the homicide. Virginia Assistant Attorney General Molly Newton was the lead prosecutor, is assigned to the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, and serves as a Special Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Hampton. Joseph Krzystowczyk, an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Hampton, also worked on the case.

