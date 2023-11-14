TAIWAN, November 14 - APEC envoy Morris Chang delivers remarks before departing for 2023 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

On the evening of November 14, ahead of his departure for the United States to attend the 2023 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) from November 15 to 17 in San Francisco, APEC Leader's Representative Dr. Morris Chang (張忠謀) delivered remarks on his trip. Dr. Chang said that he hoped to convey to other APEC members four messages: Taiwan is doing its utmost to advance prosperity in the region and will work with other countries toward transitioning to green energy, creating more resilient supply chains, and bridging the digital divide.

In remarks, Dr. Chang thanked all those who had come to the airport to send him off. Noting that APEC is a very important platform for dialogue, he stated that President Tsai Ing-wen has directed him to convey four messages at the AELM. The first, he said, is that Taiwan is doing its utmost to advance peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region; the second that Taiwan is working with all our partner countries to address climate change through energy transition; the third that we are engaging in cooperation to create more resilient supply chains; and the fourth that we are working together to bridge the digital divide in the region.

Dr. Chang also said that he is honored to represent President Tsai at APEC meetings for a seventh time, and that he will do his best to convey these four important messages to APEC members.