The Portrait Masters, Workshops, and Photo Bays at WPPI 2024 Encourage Attendees to Bring Cameras and Be Ready to Shoot
Along with small workshops and master classes, attendees can attend general lectures from renowned instructors.
Master Classes, Photo Walks, Shooting Bays, Networking Events, and the Latest Imaging Technology Elevates WPPI 2024 to a New Level of Photographic Education
Welcome to WPPI 2.0. With dozens of shooting bays, photo walks, interactive classes, social events, and live product demos, WPPI 2024 will become the new standard for interactive expos in any industry”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerald, a leading operator of large business-to-business trade shows, is expanding its annual WPPI Conference + Expo for wedding and portrait photographers to now include The Portrait Masters Conference as well as three, one-day Master workshops during a full week of interactive learning from March 3-7, 2024 at The Mirage in Las Vegas. This year WPPI is dedicating an entire aisle to shooting bays, giving attendees an opportunity to photograph live models, check out new gear, and enjoy the conference as an active participant. The conference will continue its tradition of educational excellence with an extensive lineup of world-class instructors including Sue Bryce, Lindsay Adler, Scott Robert Lim and Jerry Ghionis and the conference’s first annual Icon Awards, hosted by Jerry Ghionis, will feature some of the best photography of the year in both print and digital formats. To register for WPPI 2024, visit https://wppiexpo.com/.
“Welcome to WPPI 2.0,” said George Varanakis, Strategic Advisor to Emerald’s Photo Group, which includes WPPI, Portrait Masters, and The Portrait System Powered by Sue Bryce. “By incorporating The Portrait Masters Conference and several new, one-day Master workshops into WPPI, we are able to provide attendees with an even broader selection of educational programming. With dozens of shooting bays, scheduled photo walks, interactive classes, networking events, and manufacturer’s live demos, WPPI 2024 will become the new standard for interactive expos in any industry,” Varanakis added.
The Portrait Masters Conference – March 3-4, 2024
To continue its tradition of education in an intimate learning environment and ensure attendees receive individualized attention, a limited number of tickets will be sold for The Portrait Masters at WPPI 2024. The two-day event will occur from March 3-4, 2024, just prior to the official opening of WPPI on March 5th. World-class instructors including Jeremy Cowart, Jai Mayhew, and Sue Bryce will lead a series of classes over the two days. Registration is $799 and includes an all-access pass to WPPI 2024 ($199 value).
One-Day Master Workshops – March 4, 2024
WPPI will host three, one-day Master workshops on March 4th, one day before the official opening of WPPI 2024. The registration fee for each one-day Masters workshop is $499, which includes an all-access pass to WPPI ($199 value).
The Lighting Masters workshop will be taught by renowned educators Roberto Valenzuela, Chris Knight, and Lindsay Adler. The team of instructors will show attendees a variety of effective lighting and posing techniques that can be applied to several situations including weddings, portraits, and special events.
The Wedding Masters workshop, taught by Susan Stripling, Vanessa Joy, and KT Merry will take attendees on a wedding day adventure. From engagement and bridal prep photos to bride and groom portraits, ceremony and reception, attendees will learn how to effectively approach and capture every moment of their client’s special day.
Latin Masters is a one-day workshop that incorporates a variety of topics including weddings, portraits, and lighting. The entire workshop, presented by Victor and Erika Lax, Citlalli Rico, and Barbara Torres, will be conducted in Spanish.
WPPI Expo
In addition to integrating The Portrait Masters conference and several one-day Masters workshops into WPPI 2024, the annual conference continues to increase the number of hands-on activities year after year. WPPI 2024 will have the largest number of photo bays, which will occupy an entire aisle at the expo. The number of WPPI-hosted and exhibitor-sponsored photo walks will also reach an all-time high, giving attendees an opportunity to learn-by-doing throughout their visit to WPPI 2024.
The expo will include industry manufacturers who will demonstrate the very latest in camera, video, and software technology as well as other photo-related products including photo albums, backdrops, and a variety of accessories to help photographers sell more photo packages to their clients. In addition to the scheduled classes and workshops throughout the conference, many exhibitors will feature in-booth presentations about portrait and lighting techniques as well as demonstrations showcasing new product features and functions, further adding to the educational experience at WPPI.
WPPI 2024 will also host the first annual Icon Awards, a new program that honors and showcases the best wedding and portrait photography from the previous year. Hosted by renowned photographer, Jerry Ghionis, the awards program will present this year’s entries in both print and digital formats.
Classes and Instructors
WPPI 2024 will host more than 100 classes and seminars related to lighting, posing, wedding and portrait, business, sales and marketing, Photoshop techniques, and so much more. These, and other classes and workshops, will be led by some of the most successful and notable photographers and educators in the world. For a full lineup of classes, instructors, and other presenters, visit www.wppiexpo.com.
