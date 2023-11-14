Submit Release
MDC offers free Deer Hunting Basics class Nov. 29 at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Deer Hunting Basics class from 6 o 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Parma Woods Shooting Range near Parkville. White-tailed deer are the state’s most popular big-game animal to hunt, a source of high-quality venison for food and a shared outdoor experience for family and friends. Deer hunting is a historic tradition in Missouri.

This class will introduce newcomers interested in hunting deer to the various methods of hunting deer and handling harvested game. Instructors will talk about the differences between firearm and archery methods, where to hunt, understanding regulations, scouting habitat, and preparing for the hunt. Participants will gain the knowledge they need to go deer hunting in the years ahead.

Deer Hunting Basics is open to participants ages 8 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZPi.

