Purebase Corporation announces today that it has signed an agreement with Capstone Partners

IONE, CA, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCPK: PUBC), (“Purebase”) announces today that it has signed an agreement with Capstone Partners to secure financing up to 120 million to fund the design, construction, and equipping of a new kaolin mineral production facility. This new facility will produce a metakaolin that is targeted for use as a supplementary cementitious material (SCM) for use in the production of lower-carbon cement.



Purebase CEO, Scott Dockter, stated “These funds will allow us, at the completion of this facility, to produce up to one-million tons of a finished product. This will be a great start towards our goal of becoming a sustainable and reliable manufacturer of SCM’s for many years to come.”

Capstone Partners Managing Director of Energy & Natural Resources, Raymond McCormick, added “We are thrilled to be involved in the fundraising effort with a project that comes at the right time, and that will garner widespread attention, for an extremely demanded product for the cement industry to assist in reducing carbon emissions.”

Purebase Corporation (OTCPK:PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops, and markets minerals for use in agriculture, construction, and other specialty industries.

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current plans or expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Risks and other important factors concerning Purebase’s business are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2022, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

