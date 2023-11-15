New Research Shows Strong Interest Amongst Curlers for Off-Season Activities in Curling Rinks
Sports like pickleball, badminton, and volleyball were most in demand amongst respondents.
We’re excited to see how we can help drive the growth of these sports amongst curlers.”OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research conducted by Total Sport Solutions, a leading nationwide provider of sports flooring solutions, has found a growing demand among curlers for off-season activities in curling rinks. These findings reveal a clear opportunity to expand the usage of curling facilities during the warmer months and provide enthusiasts with an exciting array of alternative sports.
The research, conducted by Total Sport Solutions, surveyed curling club members from diverse backgrounds and demographics across the country to gauge their interest in off-season activities. The results were both compelling and illuminating, with over 84% of respondents stating that they find it important for curling clubs to offer additional activities in the off-season. Among the activities that stood out as the most sought-after options were pickleball, badminton, and volleyball.
Pickleball, a fast-paced and highly engaging paddle sport, emerged as a top choice among respondents, with a resounding 43% of participants expressing a keen interest in having their club offer it. What's more, an impressive 39% of respondents believed there was significant demand for pickleball offerings amongst curling club members. This statistic is particularly noteworthy considering that pickleball has been gaining recognition as the fastest-growing sport in North America. The sport’s rapid growth is evident in the results, with 63% of respondents stating that they’re familiar with pickleball. With its accessibility and adaptability to various skill levels, pickleball provides an ideal opportunity for curling rinks to diversify their offerings and cater to a wider audience.
"Our research demonstrates a genuine desire among curlers to stay active and engaged with their community during the off-season," said Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions. "By offering off-season options at curling rinks, we can keep these facilities buzzing with energy, generating revenue year-round, and creating new opportunities for social connections. We’re excited to see how we can help drive the growth of these sports amongst curlers."
Total Sport Solutions is eager to collaborate with curling rinks and organizations to develop tailored solutions for introducing these activities into their existing offerings. By doing so, they hope to transform curling rinks into multi-purpose hubs for sports and recreation, further enhancing the experience for all curling enthusiasts.
