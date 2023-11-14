Guttenberg south boat ramps close November 27

The Guttenberg south public boat ramps will be closed from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, for repairs due to extreme low water levels on the Mississippi River.

Extensions will be added to all three ramps to assist with safe launch of boats.

Alternate boat ramps include the DNR ramp below Lock & Dam 10, Turkey River Landing on Pool 11, and a private boat launch at Landing 615 in Guttenberg. Bussey Lake Ramp on Pool 10 remains open.

The project is a joint project between the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries and the City of Guttenberg.