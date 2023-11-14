Submit Release
Cayetano, Pia: Opening statement on the proposed 2024 budget of the health sector

PHILIPPINES, November 14 - Press Release
November 14, 2023

Opening statement on the proposed 2024 budget of the health sector
By Senator Pia S. Cayetano
Senior Vice Chair, Senate Finance Committee

Thank you, Mr President.

Mr President, the total new appropriations of the Department of Health (DOH), this is the sum of the Office of the Secretary, attached agencies and corporations, under the Committee Report is P353,269,108,000.

The breakdown is as follows:

  • For DOH - Office of the Secretary, the total new appropriation is P242,488,933,000

  • National Nutrition Council, total new appropriation of P824,210,000

  • Philippine National AIDS Council, total new appropriation of P43,916,000

  • Lung Center of the Philippines, total new appropriation of P1,191,107,000

  • National Kidney and Transplant Institute, total new appropriation of P1,946,054,000

  • Philippine Children's Medical Center, total new appropriation of P2,355,587,000

  • Philippine Heart Center, total new appropriation of P2,730,814,000

  • Philippine Institute for Traditional and Alternative Healthcare, total new appropriation of P173,854,000

  • PhilHealth, total new appropriation of P101,514,633,000

Mr President, I'd just like to point out that the Senate has made significant increases to the budget. Our Chairman, Sen. Sonny Angara, has, as always, accepted many of the amendments that this Subcommittee has recommended.

With that, your honor, we are ready to accept questions from our colleagues. To start with the Minority Leader, Sen. Koko Pimentel.

You just read:

