Cayetano, Pia: Opening statement on the proposed 2024 budget of the health sector

November 14, 2023 Opening statement on the proposed 2024 budget of the health sector

By Senator Pia S. Cayetano

Senior Vice Chair, Senate Finance Committee Thank you, Mr President. Mr President, the total new appropriations of the Department of Health (DOH), this is the sum of the Office of the Secretary, attached agencies and corporations, under the Committee Report is P353,269,108,000. The breakdown is as follows: For DOH - Office of the Secretary, the total new appropriation is P242,488,933,000

National Nutrition Council, total new appropriation of P824,210,000

Philippine National AIDS Council, total new appropriation of P43,916,000

Lung Center of the Philippines, total new appropriation of P1,191,107,000

National Kidney and Transplant Institute, total new appropriation of P1,946,054,000

Philippine Children's Medical Center, total new appropriation of P2,355,587,000

Philippine Heart Center, total new appropriation of P2,730,814,000

Philippine Institute for Traditional and Alternative Healthcare, total new appropriation of P173,854,000

PhilHealth, total new appropriation of P101,514,633,000 Mr President, I'd just like to point out that the Senate has made significant increases to the budget. Our Chairman, Sen. Sonny Angara, has, as always, accepted many of the amendments that this Subcommittee has recommended. With that, your honor, we are ready to accept questions from our colleagues. To start with the Minority Leader, Sen. Koko Pimentel.