Madi Manages Money combines flat-fee financial planning with a digital course for financially empowered mothers
Fee-only. Fiduciary. Female. Financial planner combines financial plans with a digital course for women who lead family finances.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madi Manages Money LLC, an advice-only financial planner working virtually with women and families across the U.S., announced flat-fee financial planning services partnered with a digital course. The course teaches mothers how to manage their family’s money, with a focus on investing.
“I don’t want to just give my clients advice. It’s a short-term fix. I want them to be able to use smart strategies for years to come without paying 1% annually to an advisor.”
Financial plans at Madi Manages Money start at $2,500 with no asset minimums.
“Millennials have an opportunity before us that our parents didn’t have: frictionless access to investing at a young age. The problem is few of us know what to do with it. Fiduciary advice paired with financial literacy can change what’s possible for our families.”
About Madi Manages Money
Madison Sharick, CFA, CFP® founded Madi Manages Money using what she learned working as an investment analyst and financial planner over the past decade.
“Everything changed when I gave birth to my daughter. I wanted to provide for her in every sense of the word, including financially.”
It occurred to Madison that other mothers feeling the same drive could use help acting on it. Parenting books forgot the chapter on what to do with your money, and mothers of young children are invisible to traditional financial advisors.
Madi Manages Money LLC is a fee-only registered investment advisor located in Pennsylvania.
Madison Sharick
Madi Manages Money LLC
+1 717-979-3379
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok