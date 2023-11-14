Abundant waterfront residences boost Southwest Florida’s allure as a boater’s paradise
Our seasoned experts offer unrivaled insight into Southwest Florida's luxury real estate market, rooted in years of experience and a legacy of unwavering integrity.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The southwest Florida region boasts an extensive network of inland waterways and coastal shorelines spanning hundreds of miles. These locales provide an abundance of opportunities to spend time out on the open water, including yachting, sailing, fishing, and swimming. Moreover, these extensive waterways offer an ideal setting for acquiring a waterfront residence complete with a personal dock catering to boats of many sizes.
Waterfront residences provide a lifestyle that gives you the freedom to enjoy boating adventures or peaceful moments by the shore. Whether considering full-time or a seasonal residency, this is more than a place to live, it’s a way of life, where each day you can embrace the close connection between your home and the water, and the boundless opportunities for exploring.
“The allure of southwest Florida for boating enthusiasts is truly unparalleled. Our intricate network of water channels, access to the Gulf of Mexico and diverse range of aquatic experiences cater to every boater’s preference, whether it’s leisurely cruising, adventurous exploration, or world-class fishing,” said John R. Wood Properties’ President and CEO Phil Wood. “The synergy of luxurious waterfront properties and the boundless aquatic playground cements Southwest Florida’s reputation as a haven for those who seek to live their boating dreams amidst a backdrop of beauty and opulence. Since so many of our buyers come from northern states, they want warm weather and outdoor features that allow them to enjoy year-round boating.”
There are 13 main inlets in Collier County connecting the inland waterways with the Gulf of Mexico. A few of these include Wiggins Pass, Clam Pass, Doctors Pass, and Gordon Pass. Large vessels like yachts are limited to these waterways but have access to the Gulf from Gordon’s, Pass and Naples Bay. Most of these are deep water yacht channels that connect to marinas like the Naples City Dock and the Naples Yacht Club. Many of the owners of these yachts reside in the Port Royal neighborhood, one of the neighborhoods where one can dock a yacht behind your house. Another yacht access point can be found at Big Marco Pass, granting entry to the Marco Island Yacht Club, Rose Marina, and the Marina at Factory Bay, all situated within Marco Island. Prospective residents in search of waterfront properties or properties with direct Gulf access have options that start from the high $300’s in Marco Island and the Isles of Capri.
These waterways are ideal for sailing away to the numerous boating destinations throughout Southwest Florida. Keewaydin Island, Cape Romano and Goodland are just a few of the popular boating destinations accessible by the area. With these idyllic surroundings nearby, owning a home on the waterways of Naples, like in the Port Royal neighborhood, where homes range from approximately $11 million to well over $30 million, not only offers direct access but also transforms this luxury lifestyle into an everyday reality.
In addition to the waterways within Collier County, Lee County offers an even wider array of options. Fort Myers, located near the Gulf of Mexico and the Caloosahatchee River, provides an ideal setting for non-motorized water activities such as rowing, kayaking and canoeing. The city also boasts several marinas that enhance the city’s appeal for boating enthusiasts, including the Fort Myers Yacht Basin, the Legacy Harbour Marina and the River District Yacht Basin. Fort Myers also offers numerous waterfront homes, typically priced between $149,000 to around $17 million, granting easy access to both the river and the Gulf of Mexico.
Also along the Caloosahatchee, you'll find the Cape Coral Yacht Club, which can accommodate up to 89 vessels and boasts two convenient boat ramps. Cape Coral, renowned for its extensive network of over 400 miles of navigable canals, is a sought-after destination for those seeking waterfront properties. These desirable homes typically carry a median price in the $900,000’s, with condominiums at a median price of $392,500, offering a wide range of options for prospective buyers.
For those seeking deeper waters and more expansive spaces, Sanibel stands as another picturesque destination within Lee County for waterfront real estate seekers. Sanibel presents diverse boating opportunities along the Gulf of Mexico and the Intracoastal Waterway, with the prominent Sanibel Marina offering seamless access to the Gulf. The island also boasts a luxurious waterfront real estate market, featuring homes spanning a price range from the $800,000’s to approximately $3 million, providing a range of options for home buyers.
Amidst this captivating coastal setting and lifestyle, the dream of owning a luxury home on southwest Florida’s waterways is a tangible reality, as evidenced by the residential real estate professionals at John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate. The company recently assisted the sellers of a waterfront residence in Fort Myers’ Deep Lagoon Estates, resulting in a sale totaling $8.95 million, which marked the most significant property transaction in Fort Myers since 2007. The 6,203 square-foot contemporary-style estate boasts 7,700 square feet of outdoor space with a 271 foot wraparound dock, two floating docks, and direct Gulf access. It has an expansive open floor plan with 20-foot ceilings, a wine room, and other modern interior features.
As a sample of the John R. Wood Port Royal portfolio, one listing is located at 1447 Galleon Drive, a $14.9 million, 7,948 square foot waterfront house. The luxury home located along the dynamic Naples Bay shoreline, boasts 6 ensuite bedrooms, a study with an ensuite bathroom, a game room, formal living and dining spaces, and a wood dock with a boat lift. There are many more properties to pick from John R. Wood’s active listings, which ensures your dream of coastal living can quickly become a reality.
About John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate
John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate, founded in 1958, is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. A nationally recognized company with 65 years of market experience, it is consistently the number one firm in market share in the Southwest Florida area that includes Collier and Lee counties.
