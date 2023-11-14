Submit Release
Media Advisory: TVO Today Hosts Debate for the Ontario Liberal Party Leadership Candidates on Nov. 15

Toronto, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, Ontario, November 14, 2023 – TVO Today is holding a debate for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership candidates tomorrow (November 15, 2023) at 3 p.m. The debate will be moderated by Steve Paikin.

Candidates will discuss key matters including, how to re-establish and bolster the Liberal party, their plans to take on Doug Ford's majority, and more.

Invited candidates:

  • Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga
  • Nate Erskine-Smith, MP Beaches-East York
  • Ted Hsu, MPP Kingston and The Islands
  • Yasir Naqvi, MP Ottawa Centre 

Media are invited to attend tomorrow’s debate, after which participating candidates will be available for questions. Members of the media who have not yet registered should confirm attendance via email.

WHAT: TVO Today Ontario Liberal Party Leadership Debate

WHEN: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: TVO, William G. Davis Studio
 2180 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4S 2B9 (map)

RSVP: Genevieve Grant | ggrant@tvo.org

AGENDA:
2:45 p.m. – Media Registration
3:00 p.m. – Debate Begins
4:05 p.m. – Media Q&A

TVO will be streaming on TVO Today's YouTube and TVO.org from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., and broadcasting it on the network later in the evening at 8 p.m. ET and again at 11:00 p.m. ET.  Please credit TVO on any footage. 

-30-

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP
TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information. Stream TVO on your favourite device.

Media Contact:
Genevieve Grant | ggrant@tvo.org


Genevieve Grant
TVO
ggrant@tvo.org

