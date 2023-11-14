Submit Release
Council Bluffs discharging wastewater from I-80 Sanitary Pump Station for force main repairs

COUNCIL BLUFFS -- The City of Council Bluffs began discharging wastewater from the I-80 Sanitary Pump Station at 5 a.m. Tuesday. The discharge is necessary to repair a damaged force main. Repairs will be conducted as quickly as possible but may take several days.

Council Bluffs estimates they will discharge approximately 4 million gallons of untreated wastewater per day during the repairs.

The public should avoid contact with the Missouri River downstream from Interstate 80.

