Submissions Are Now Open For The 12th Brazilian International Game Awards Festival
BIG Festival 2024 poised to officially accept award submissions until February 29, 2024 and introduces artist alley programSAO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Submissions are currently open for the 2024 Brazilian International Game Festival Awards. Developers who wish to participate in the awards for the next edition of the largest games festival in Latin America must submit their games by February 29, 2024. The festival will take place from June 26 to 30, at São Paulo Expo.
Held every year, the BIG Festival awards ceremony includes 19 different categories, in which independent games from all over the world seek not only the coveted trophies of the ceremony, but also cash prizes and incentives for their projects. Among the festival's awards categories are the most sought after, such as Best Game and Best Brazilian Game, which evaluate projects as a whole, as well as technical awards such as Best Sound, Best Narrative, Best Gameplay and others.
For entries, games from any platform, console or media are accepted, as long as the projects are owned by the competitor or there is written authorization from the game owner. More information about how to register, criteria and requirements can be found on the BIG Festival website.
At BIG Festival 2023, more than 600 games from 55 countries were registered for the festival and 110 of them were selected to participate in the competitive showcase. For the 2024 edition, the festival organizers expect more than 700 games to be registered, which would set a record for the festival
In addition, the area dedicated to artists, Artists’ Alley, opened in the last edition of the event, also opened registrations for artists who wish to exhibit their original art related to games during the festival. In this section, the selected artists will have an exclusive space to demonstrate their artistic work during BIG Festival 2024.
Registration for the festival and Artists’ Valley is free and must be completed on the festival website.
About BIG Festival
The BIG Festival (Best International Games Festival) has been taking place since 2012 and is the most important festival in the games market in Latin America. Its mission is to strengthen the gaming ecosystem in Brazil - showing the best games in the world at the festival, game launches from renowned publishers, business meetings, awards, great press coverage, lectures and the presence of the main players in the region, as well as publishers and investors from around the world.
