First-of-its-kind Service Provider, Honeysuckle Home, Cuts Ribbon on $1 Million Facility for Illinois DCFS Youth in Care with Medically Complex Needs in North Lawndale

ILLINOIS, November 14 - Brings 45 jobs, economic development and transitions youth from hospitals to foster homes

CHICAGO - Honeysuckle Home cut the ribbon on its new 6,700 square foot facility this morning in North Lawndale in front of a crowd of supporters, staff and special guests including representatives from Illinois DCFS, CBRE, Corporate Coalition and HC3.

Opening in mid-December, Honeysuckle Home will provide a safe and nurturing home-like environment with around-the-clock nursing care and mental health support for youth (birth to 21 years) with complex medical needs. The transitional home was created and remodeled with a $1 million grant from DCFS as part of their capital improvement program.

"Here in Illinois, we're working to make sure every child has access to the support they need to thrive," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. "At this new facility, youth with individual health needs will have access to the specialized care they deserve during transitional phases. I'm proud that this investment from Honeysuckle Home and DCFS promises continued safety and well-being for our youth in care."

"We could not be more grateful for the model that Honeysuckle Home has created to help some of our most vulnerable youth receive the care and attention they need to transition into the community and ultimately into a home with a loving foster family," said DCFS Director Marc D. Smith. "To invest in organizations like Honeysuckle and in the west side of Chicago is a win-win."

Honeysuckle Home is the only known organization in Illinois that offers a specialized home-like environment for youth while working to create a strong safety net for their acute needs with an emphasis on education, training, mental health awareness and structured family support services. It is anticipated that the average youth will spend approximately 4-12 weeks at Honeysuckle.

"Many of my first-hand experiences as a nurse and navigating gaps in care have led to Honeysuckle Home's beginning," said Honeysuckle Home co-founder Daphne Bobo, RN. "It has been an incredible journey that has brought us to this point and it is an honor to serve these children."

"We knew we had to work together to address this gap in care - and being here today, with a new, 10-bed home and 24/7 nursing staff, I'm ecstatic to see it come to fruition." said Honeysuckle Home co-founder Crystal Trinidad, APRN.

Honeysuckle Home is scheduled to officially open and will begin to accept DCFS youth in care in mid-December. Medical, behavioral health and support staff have been identified and are actively involved in preparations.

About the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS): Founded in 1964, DCFS is responsible for protecting children from abuse or neglect by responding to reports received by the Child Abuse Hotline at childabuse.illinois.gov (non-emergency situations) or 1-800-25-ABUSE (1-800-252-2873). With the goal of keeping children safe, DCFS strengthens and supports families with a wide range of services. When keeping a child safe means removing them from the home, DCFS makes every effort to reunite them with their family. When the best interest of the child makes this impossible, DCFS is committed to pursuing guardianship or adoption by loving families to provide children with a safe and permanent home. DCFS is also responsible for licensing and monitoring of all Illinois child welfare agencies.

About Honeysuckle Home: Honeysuckle Home is a transitional group home that will serve at-risk youth with special medical needs (birth to 21 years). Founded in 2023 to bridge gaps of care during a child's life, Honeysuckle Home provides a safe and nurturing home-like environment with 24/7 nursing care and mental health support. Honeysuckle Home is committed to supporting our residents through a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach.

Honeysuckle is dedicated to utilizing trauma-informed, evidence-based practice that ensures each child's social, emotional and physical needs are met. With the goal of transitioning to the family home or foster home, Honeysuckle Home fosters togetherness through education, training, mental health awareness and structured family support services. In doing so, the goal is to establish a strong foundation for each child and family to promote the child's ongoing health, safety and well-being.