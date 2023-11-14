Toll Brothers Announces Opening of a New Collection of Luxury Homes in The Oaks at Kelly Park in Apopka, Florida

APOPKA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of a new collection of homes within its popular new home community, The Oaks at Kelly Park. The master-planned community now offers two collections of Toll Brothers homes and outstanding onsite amenities in Apopka, Florida. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the professionally decorated Toll Brothers model homes located at 2424 Park Ridge Street in Apopka.



Nestled on gently rolling hills, The Oaks at Kelly Park community is now offering bungalows in the Breton Collection as well as one- and two-story single-family home designs in the Welsh Collection. Homes range in size from 1,814 to over 3,460 square feet. The newly opened Breton Collection features bungalow-style homes with bright open-concept floor plans, home offices, multigenerational living options, and detached garages. Homes in the Breton Collection are priced from the low $400,000s, and homes in the Welsh Collection are priced from the upper $400,000s.





“We are excited to introduce the new Breton Collection to The Oaks at Kelly Park community,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Orlando. “Offering high quality homes and a convenient location, The Oaks at Kelly Park is sure to be a thriving neighborhood that brings together a wide variety of home buyers seeking a comfortable and enjoyable living experience.”

Homeowners in The Oaks at Kelly Park will enjoy onsite amenities including a resort-style clubhouse with community swimming pool and cabanas, tot lot, dog park, and walking trails. The community is convenient to local recreation including Wekiwa Springs State Park and Lake Apopka.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. In addition, move-in ready homes and quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community.

For more information on The Oaks at Kelly Park and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call 877-431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



