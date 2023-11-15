US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran who has Mesothelioma Who Spent Time At a Shipyard to Call For Direct Access To The Nation's Most Skilled Legal Help for Compensation as well as VA Benefits

They are urging a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere to call 866-714-6466 for direct access to some of the nation's most skilled lawyers who specialize in mesothelioma compensation.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed anywhere in the USA with mesothelioma and were assigned to a shipyard during their service to seek direct access to the nation's most skilled lawyers. This call for action comes as the Advocate has seen numerous instances where Navy Veterans have missed out on millions of dollars in financial compensation and VA benefits due to not seeking legal help as they would be happy to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com



Mesothelioma is a rare and aggressive form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. Unfortunately, many Navy Veterans were exposed to this harmful substance during their service, especially those who were assigned to shipyards. As a result, these veterans are at risk of developing mesothelioma later in life. However, many of them are unaware of their rights and the potential for significant financial compensation and VA benefits.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is determined to help these veterans receive the justice and compensation they deserve. They are urging all Navy veterans who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma to call 866-714-6466 for direct access to the nation's most skilled lawyers who specialize in mesothelioma compensation for Navy Veterans. These lawyers have a proven track record of securing millions of dollars in compensation for their clients and the Advocate will do everything possible to ensure the Veteran receives all the VA benefits they are entitled to.

Advocate is especially focused in on Navy Veterans who now have mesothelioma who spent time at the following shipyards:

*Norfolk

*Portsmouth

*Groton

*Brooklyn

*Boston

*Kittery

*Hunters Point

*Long Beach

*San Diego

*Bremerton

*Honolulu



The Advocate is also reminding Navy veterans that time is of the essence when it comes to seeking legal help for mesothelioma. The statute of limitations for filing a claim varies by state, and delays in seeking legal assistance can result in missing out on the compensation and benefits they are entitled to. The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is committed to helping Navy veterans navigate the legal process and ensure they receive the justice and compensation they deserve. For more information, visit their website or please call them anytime at 866-714-6466. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com