Water Quality Testing Equipment Market Is Expected To Reach $5.5 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR Of 6.5% As Per The Business Research Company's Water Quality Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s water quality testing equipment global market report 2023, the water quality testing equipment market is expected to surge from $4.01 billion in 2022 to $4.32 billion in 2023, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Furthermore, projections indicate continued expansion, reaching $5.57 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



Driving Forces: Increasing Instances of Water Contamination

The alarming rise in water contamination incidents worldwide serves as a catalyst for the burgeoning water quality testing equipment market. Water contamination, marked by pollutants infiltrating groundwater and surface water, disrupts ecosystems and poses risks to human use. The report highlights an increase in such incidents, exemplified by a notable rise from 1,883 in 2021 to 2,026 in 2022, as reported by the UK Environment Agency. This escalation underscores the critical need for advanced water quality testing solutions.

Learn More In-Depth On The Water Quality Testing Equipment Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-quality-testing-equipment-global-market-report

Industry Leaders

Prominent players steering the water quality testing equipment market include General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, ABB Ltd., and Emerson Electric Co. This diverse lineup of industry leaders emphasizes the competitive landscape and the commitment to driving innovation in the sector.

Technological Advancements: A Key Trend

Technological strides are a notable trend in the water quality testing equipment market. Industry giants, such as In-Situ Inc., are at the forefront, launching cutting-edge products like the Aqua TROLL 700 and 800 Multiparameter Sondes. These instruments showcase a commitment to long-term continuous monitoring, incorporating six Aqua TROLL sensors and an automated antifouling wiper for effective performance in various water environments.

Regional Dominance and Market Segmentation

North America took the lead in the water quality testing equipment market in 2022.

The water quality testing equipment market is segmented based on device type (stationary or bench-top, portable), test type (pH, dissolved oxygen, conductivity, turbidity, TDC tests), and end-user categories (industrial, commercial, government, and other end users).

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Water Quality Testing Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12577&type=smp

The Water Quality Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2023 foretells a compelling narrative of growth and innovation in response to the escalating challenges posed by water contamination. As industry players navigate this landscape, the report serves as a strategic compass, providing insights that can be leveraged for informed decision-making. Embrace the opportunities presented in this evolving water quality testing equipment market to propel your business to new heights.

Water Quality Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the water quality testing equipment market size, water quality testing equipment market segments, water quality testing equipment market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-infrastructure-repair-technologies-global-market-report

Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-borne-coatings-global-market-report

Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-and-waste-management-consulting-services-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model