Job Announcement: Juvenile Court Youth Coordinator.

Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions

The Juvenile Court Youth Coordinator is responsible for providing services to the youth and the youth’s families during the youth’s course of involvement with the Juvenile Court. The Youth Coordinator will work with assigned youth as identified by the Juvenile Court Supervisor.



This position is approximately 20 hours per week and will include evening and weekend hours with some weekday hours as necessary.



Internships are available if the location is approved by the university/college.

Assists with accessing transportation for court meetings, hearings, court-ordered services and evaluations.

Assists in seeking and gaining employment.

Assists and exposes to positive social activities.

Assists with college applications, GED, job corps or other employment training.

Mentors positive models of healthy relationships.

Connects youth and families with culturally relevant programming and services.

Bridges the communication and understanding between the juvenile court and youth.

Outreaches to families to ensure the families understand the court process and what is happening.

Assists with participants in group outings and special projects

Documents activities in the case management system.

Reports any neglect or abuse as a mandated reporter.

Provides feedback regarding services provided to the juvenile court staff when requested. Attends staff meetings and court as required.

Conducts and observes drug testing of the youth when requested.

Conducts curfew checks by phone or in person when requested by the juvenile court officer.

Performs other duties of a comparable level or type.

The full job posting can be viewed at the following link: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/4279005/part-time-juvenile-court-youth-coordinator-jamestown?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs