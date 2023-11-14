Northrop Grumman to Establish a New Advanced Electronics Manufacturing and Testing Facility in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), a global aerospace and defense technology company, will invest more than $200 million to establish a new advanced electronics manufacturing and testing facility in the City of Waynesboro, where more than 300 jobs will be created during the next five years as the state-of-the-art facility is fully established.

“Northrop Grumman’s expanding Virginia footprint sends a powerful message that the Commonwealth is a magnet for investment underpinned by a next-generation workforce,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This global leader’s cutting-edge facility in Waynesboro will provide job opportunities that attract and retain high-quality talent and create a transformational ripple effect for the entire region.”

“Virginia and Northrop Grumman have a long history of successful corporate partnership and we are honored to deepen that commitment with the company’s investment in the City of Waynesboro,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are building the workforce of the future in the Commonwealth so that industry leaders continue to reinvest here and look forward to supporting the ramp-up of more than 300 high-paying jobs.”

“This new facility will increase capacity to manufacture and test advanced electronics and mission solutions to meet our customers’ growing needs,” said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. “We are pleased to expand our technology presence in the Commonwealth and look forward to welcoming more people to our mission-driven team.”

“We're thrilled with today’s announcement that Northrop Grumman has selected Waynesboro for their newest facility,” said Waynesboro Mayor Lana Williams. “This investment brings economic growth and new employment opportunities to the city and region. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship.”

“Northrop Grumman is one of Virginia’s most prominent corporate citizens, supporting regional economies across the Commonwealth for decades through their work in the aeronautics, defense, and technology sectors,” said Jay A. Langston, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership. “We are thrilled that Northrop Grumman has chosen Waynesboro and the Shenandoah Valley to expand their technological capabilities, adding to our diverse and robust manufacturing environment.”

“I am very pleased with this expansion coming to Waynesboro. The additional skilled jobs and the increase to the City’s tax base will further solidify the work being done to increase our defense efforts here in Virginia. We welcome Northrop Grumman to the Shenandoah Valley,” said Senator Emmett Hanger.

“I am delighted by the news that Northrop Grumman is making such a major investment right here in Waynesboro,” said Delegate John Avoli. “An investment of this size will attract new talent and provide high-paying jobs to a part of the Commonwealth that is ready for the opportunity. Congratulations to the City of Waynesboro for attracting this exciting new venture.”

Northrop Grumman’s pioneering solutions equip customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve its customers’ toughest problems, Northrop Grumman’s employees define possible every day.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Waynesboro to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved an $8.5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Waynesboro with the project.

Support for Northrop Grumman’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

