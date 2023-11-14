Granite Creek Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of NYP Corp.

CHICAGO and ELIZABETH, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, today announced its acquisition of NYP, LLC, d/b/a NYP Corp. (“NYP” or the “Company”), a New Jersey-based value-added packaging manufacturer and distributor focused on the wholesale nursery, agricultural, and industrial markets.



Since its humble beginnings in burlap packaging in 1946, NYP has grown and thrived under multiple generations of family management. Long-time owner-operators Christopher and Jerry LaBelle bring unique knowledge, energy, and leadership to the business, having learned under their father, Gerald LaBelle, co-founder of NYP, during his multiple decades at the Company’s helm.

As part of the transaction, experienced industry executive Robert Dahl was named CEO of NYP, as well as Chairman of the Board.

“NYP is deeply committed to its customers, employees, and other partners,” said Dahl. “With Granite Creek’s support, I look forward to working hand in hand with the NYP team to drive continued growth at the Company and to maintain the highest standards of quality and service.”

Andrew Kearney, Director at Granite Creek, added, “Chris and Jerry’s commitment to the success of NYP, its associates, and the satisfaction of its customers is a true testament to NYP’s founding principles of pride and integrity. We are excited to support NYP in this next phase of growth, product diversification, and expansion.”

“Our family is proud of the long history that NYP has enjoyed and have the utmost confidence that Robert and the Granite Creek team will continue to build on the Company’s legacy of integrity and excellence,” said Chris and Jerry LaBelle.

In conjunction with Granite Creek’s investment in NYP, Granite Creek Partner Jim Clark and Director Andrew Kearney have joined NYP’s board of directors.

About NYP

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Elizabeth, New Jersey, NYP is a value-added packaging and manufacturing distributor focused on the wholesale nursery, agricultural, and industrial markets. The Company sources, processes, and distributes its broad portfolio of textile-based and other consumable products, including wire tree baskets, burlap-based products, and various types of bags, among many others, to a highly diverse customer base nationwide from a strategically located network of manufacturing and distribution facilities. For more information about NYP, please visit www.nyp-corp.com.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In 2023, Granite Creek was named to Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for the fourth year in a row, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

