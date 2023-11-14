Press Release

Atos collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate business transformation through the application of Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI service

Seattle, the United States and Paris, France – November 14, 2023 - Atos today announced the extension of their long-standing partnership with Microsoft to help their clients unlock and scale their Microsoft 365 Copilot and Generative AI deployments. The Atos’ Tech Foundations business line and Microsoft will invest over a 3-year period to build a strategic, comprehensive portfolio to harness the power of data and AI in a secure, efficient and ethical way.

The strategic collaboration is structured around three core pillars: solutions, co-creation and competencies. Atos is an early adopter of Microsoft 365 Copilot, providing Microsoft development teams with feedback on its own experiences. Also, as a Microsoft Systems Integrator Partner, Atos is currently supporting seven flagship clients in multiple geographies with their early adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot, enabling them to structure their existing data and drive value creation through user personas.

Solutions

Atos’ current portfolio in Digital Workplace will embed Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI Service, helping customers to leverage proprietary data, securely, enabling a step change in employee user experience, productivity and creativity, all thanks to AI.

Leveraging the capabilities of Microsoft 365 Copilot extensions and Azure OpenAI Service, Atos is industrializing an initial set of solution accelerators focused on transforming customer experience, streamlining knowledge management, supporting developers with code generation and leveraging personalization, semantic search and summarization.

Atos is already using Microsoft 365 Copilot and OpenAI to reimagine its business operations. The Digital Workplace business line already generates automated responses to RFIs/RFPs, resulting in 50% reduction of cost.

Co-creation

To accelerate the adoption of Generative AI and Microsoft 365 Copilot in production, Atos and Microsoft provide advisory services, solution accelerators and pilot funding to guide their clients along their journey from experimentation to scaled production deployments. Several projects are currently ongoing, mostly in the exploratory and experimentation phases.

Competencies

As part of the strategic partnership, Atos is committed to training 15 000 employees by the end of 2024, with particular focus on Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption and extensions, Azure OpenAI Service, prompt engineering, Azure Cognitive Search and Azure Graph. The scale will enable Atos to meet expected demands and rapidly shift customer engagements from pilot programs to full scale implementation.

Alexa Van Den Bempt, Senior Vice President, Digital Business Platforms, Tech Foundations, Atos said “by deploying Microsoft 365 Copilot solutions in-house first, we are able to support our customers' education and adoption of Generative AI, from strategy to implementation, with genuine legitimacy. We speak from experience, and when it comes to such game-changing innovations, experience is invaluable.”

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with Atos,” said Kelly Rogan, corporate vice president of Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners at Microsoft. “The work Atos is doing with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI to deliver tangible ready-to-market services and solutions will enable business transformation for customers.”

John Cairney, Head of Digital Strategy and Architecture at Scottish Water added: “Scottish Water has been working with AI for many years and Atos have helped us to achieve significant benefits from this technology across our business. As part of our commitment to innovation and value creation through emerging technologies, we have embraced Generative AI and are part of the Early Adopters Program for Microsoft 365 Copilot.”

Atos was positioned as a Leader by Gartner in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS) for the seventh consecutive year.

