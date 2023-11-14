During Apprenticeship Week, Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $14.4 Million to Expand Apprenticeship Opportunities in Florida

~ Funding will support more than 5,000 new apprentices and preapprentices ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $14.4 million through the Florida Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant (PCOG) to fund 57 proposals to start, expand or operate registered apprenticeship and preapprenticeship programs at Florida school districts, colleges, state universities and private training entities. The funding will support over 5,000 participants as they commit to receive on-the-job training and related classroom instruction simultaneously.

“Today’s awards help ensure Florida remains the national leader in developing a strong workforce and providing businesses with the talent they need to be successful,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “By investing in education and hands-on career experience, we empower individuals to achieve their full potential and support the continued economic prosperity of our state.”

“This announcement builds upon Florida’s historic participation in apprenticeship and preapprenticeship programs as the state experienced a 14 percent increase in the number of active apprentices and preapprentices since last year,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Florida’s commitment to registered apprenticeship and preapprenticeship programs provides students all across Florida a chance to acquire industry-endorsed credentials and postsecondary achievements to prepare for a career with substantial earnings.”

To date, over $60 million has been awarded through PCOG with 253 proposals funded, over 11,000 participants served and over 250 businesses supported. As a result, students across Florida have access to proven training methods that benefit both job seekers and businesses through apprenticeship and preapprenticeship opportunities and programs. For a complete list of grant awards for 2023–24, visit: https://www.fldoe.org/pathwaysgrant/

Governor Ron DeSantis set a goal of making Florida the number one state in the nation for workforce education by 2030. To make this goal a reality, the Governor has committed more than $6.8 billion to workforce education and training, making Florida number one in the nation for attracting and developing a skilled workforce.

In Florida, there are nearly 800,000 K–12 career and technical education (CTE) students — the highest in the state’s history — more than 380,000 postsecondary CTE students, and nearly 20,000 registered apprentices engaged in workforce education.

For more information about the Florida Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant Program, visit www.fldoe.org/pathwaysgrant. To learn more about Florida’s apprenticeship and preapprenticeship programs, visit ApprenticeFlorida.com.

For more information about the Florida Department of Education, visit www.fldoe.org.