Humboldt Launches Free Counselling To Children And Youth

Free, rapid access counselling services are now available to children, youth and their caregivers in Humboldt. The launch is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's $1.7 million in new annual funding to Family Service Saskatchewan to expand its Rapid Access Counselling Program.

Young people can access support for challenges ranging from stress and depression to family conflict, addictions and domestic violence.

"Today's expansion means that children and youth in Humboldt who are facing mental health challenges will be able to access counselling services in a timely way," Deputy Premier, Finance Minister and Humboldt-Watrous MLA Donna Harpauer said on behalf of Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod. "Expanding capacity to get more people the help they need is a key focus of our new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions."

Children and youth will be connected to any ongoing supports they may need.

PARTNERS Family Services is delivering rapid access counselling in Humboldt on behalf of Family Service Saskatchewan.

"We recognize the importance of access to timely services for improving outcomes for children and youth and their family units," PARTNERS Family Services Executive Director Hayley Kennedy said. "Bringing in new child and youth-focused mental health services to the region will increase accessibility, and ultimately lead to healthier children and youth, and healthier communities."

In total this year, the province is providing Family Service Saskatchewan with $3.2 million in annual funding: $1.7 million in new funding for expanding rapid access counselling services to children and youth, and $1.5 million to provide ongoing services to adults and families.

Please check www.counsellingconnectsask.ca to find services near you, or book a virtual session through the website.

Since May, counselling services for children and youth have launched in Regina, Saskatoon, Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle, Oxbow, North Battleford, Yorkton, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw. Additional communities will be announced in the coming weeks. Under the new Action Plan, rapid access counselling for children and youth will expand to all 24 locations of Family Service Saskatchewan where these services are currently available for adults.

The Ministry of Health is investing a record-high total of $518 million for mental health and addictions services in 2023-24. The new Action Plan is supported by funding that will total $49.4 million when fully implemented in the fifth year of the plan.

