Erasmus Mundus: Study the history of Central and Eastern Europe in Glasgow and Tartu!

Young European Ambassadors will host an online presentation of the Erasmus Mundus international degree in Central & East European, Russian & Eurasian Studies (IMCEERES) this Wednesday, 15 November.

Alumni Merijn Hermens and Tanguy Martignolles will share their experiences from the course, as well as the available scholarships and internships from which prospective students can benefit.

The IMCEERES programme is a two-year double degree split between the University of Glasgow in the United KIngdom and the University of Tartu in Estonia.

The degree is structured around the post-communist world, and explores the historic, societal, political, and economic transformation of Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and the newly independent states of the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The programme is open to Bachelor’s degree holders with 2.1 Honours or non-UK equivalent in a relevant social science or humanities subject, although other subject backgrounds will be considered. Proficiency in English is also required.

The European Union’s Erasmus Mundus programme fosters academic cooperation between the EU and the rest of the world. Its Joint Programmes offer international degrees from higher education consortia and are made accessible through a wide range of scholarships for students pursuing a Master’s degree.

