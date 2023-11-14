Submit Release
Ukraine: Take part in EuroQuiz on EU support to SMEs and win an EU-branded prize

The EU Delegation to Ukraine invites everyone to take part in a new series of EuroQuiz. The competition will run from 13 November to 6 December.

The quiz is part of the #TogetherWeAreResilient (#РазомВистоїмо)campaign. 

Everyone can test their knowledge by answering questions about EU support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ukraine.

To participate, follow the link.

There are 100 gifts to be awarded at the end from the EU Delegation to Ukraine: 40 blankets (3rd place), 35 thermal mugs (2nd place) and 25 power banks (1st place). These prizes will be awarded to the top 30 players of the first level of difficulty (up to 14 years old) and 70 players of the second level of difficulty (from 15 years old). In addition, all 100 winners will be awarded electronic certificates.

Find out more

Press release

