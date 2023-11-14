Submit Release
Energy Community Secretariat Director visits Moldova to advance its energy reform agenda

Arthur Lorkowski, director of the Energy Community Secretariat, visited Moldova last week to promote the country’s energy reform programme.

During his visit, he met with key figures, including Prime Minister Dorin Recean, and the Minister of Energy, Victor Parlicov.

During his visit, Lorkowski discussed the alignment of Moldova’s energy reform efforts with the Clean Energy Package and Electricity Integration Package, while acknowledging the significant strides made by the country in transposing and implementing the EU acquis.

“We stand by Moldova in this journey because we believe that the most efficient way to reduce Moldova’s dependency and enhance energy security is integration with the EU energy markets. Today, we witness the genuine determination of the Moldovan Parliament to prioritise the development of renewable energy,” said Lorkowski at a press conference held after the final adoption of the Law on renewable energy by the Moldovan legislators.

The Director also took part in the high-level conference ‘Renewable Energy Solutions for Heating and Cooling Systems in Moldova’, organised as part of the EU-funded EU4Energy programme. At the conference, Lorkowski highlighted the importance of renewable energy in reducing Moldova’s energy dependency and enhancing its security.

