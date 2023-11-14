EU supports Ukrainian border guards with medical rehabilitation with cutting-edge technology

At the beginning of November, the EU-funded EU4IBM-Resilience project delivered an exoskeleton for physical rehabilitation to the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service (SBGS).

This equipment will ensure rehabilitation for servicemen and servicewomen injured while performing their duties on the frontline and along the border against the aggressor.

An exoskeleton is a wearable device intended for the rehabilitation of the musculoskeletal system following traumatic injuries to the spinal cord, traumatic brain injuries, or muscular dystrophy. This “suit” provides additional support and strength to enable the person wearing it to move. The cutting-edge technology thus promotes early mobility, helps correct posture, and helps patients back on their feet by relearning proper step patterns and weight shifting.

The exoskeleton is worth nearly €120,000.

The device comes equipped with software that includes early mobility programmes to help the recovery of natural human walking. A series of trainings were accordingly arranged for selected SBGS medical practitioners to introduce them to handling and operation of the exoskeleton.

“This type of rehabilitation device is really helpful in our work. In addition to physical health benefits, it produces a positive impact on the psychological well-being of patients in long-term rehabilitation”, says Ivan Honchar, the acting Head of the Physical Rehabilitation Department of the SBGS hospital in Kyiv.

The EU4IBM-Resilience is funded by the EU and implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD). The project is aimed at building the resilience of the Ukrainian border management agencies during wartime, as well as supporting further reforms to approximate the border management system of Ukraine to EU standards.

