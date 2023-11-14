Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market to Reach $ 46.4 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global semiconductor etch equipment market is driven by increase in demand for electronic products such as mobiles and computers, increased demand for semiconductors, and the rise in demand for hybrid circuits.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market by Type (Wet Etch Equipment and Dry Etch Equipment), Process (Conductor Etch and Dielectric Etch), and End User Industry (Integrated Device Manufacturer and Foundry & Memory Manufacturers), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global semiconductor etch equipment market was valued at $20.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $46.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

The global semiconductor etch equipment market is driven by increase in demand for electronic products such as mobiles and computers, increased demand for semiconductors, and the rise in demand for hybrid circuits. On the other hand, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials hamper the growth of the market. However, shifting focus of governments of developing countries towards semiconductor manufacturing is expected to shower new opportunities for the growth of the market.

The conductor etch segment held the largest market share during the forecast period-

Based on process, the conductor etch segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around three-fifths of the global semiconductor etch equipment market revenue. However, the dielectric etch segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to its extensive use in automotive, medical and electronics industry.

The dry etch equipment segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period -

Based on type, the dry etch equipment segment garnered the major share in 2021, holding around three-fifths of the global semiconductor etch equipment market revenue. The wet etch equipment segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, due to the higher accuracy of wet etch equipment.

The integrated device manufacturers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period-

Based on end user, the integrated device manufacturers segment generated nearly two-fifths of the global semiconductor etch equipment market share in 2021, and is estimated to rule the roost by 2031. The foundry segment, simultaneously, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.1% throughout the forecast period, attributed to rapid growth of semiconductor manufacturing industry in Asia-Pacific region.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the major share in 2021-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global semiconductor etch equipment market revenue in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is registered to showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Rapid growth of semiconductor processing industry in China and Taiwan is driving the market growth in the region.

Key Players:

Panasonic Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASML technology

Shenzhen Delphi Laser & Robot Co., Ltd.



Suzhou Delphi Laser Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

ULVAC Technologies

Leading Market Players-

EV Group

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

SAMCO INC.

The report analyzes these key players in the global semiconductor etch equipment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, acquisitions, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

