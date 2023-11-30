Coffee With a Cause: See What's Brewing with International Rug Brand Unique Loom
Unique Loom x HÆRFEST Coffee Co collaborate on a new rug collection that pairs artists with abilities.
HÆRFEST (pronounced “harvest” from an Old English variant) is a coffee outreach company that utilizes the HÆRFEST of coffee to impact lives and create positive change.
Unique Loom x HÆRFEST Collection first debuted at Fall High Point Market and is inspired by eight talented artists, whose inspired designs are translated into exquisite machine-woven rugs in a variety of sizes.
Each of the designs in the Haerfest Collection starts with original artwork that was created in an abstract style using paint on canvas before it is translated into a stunning abstract machine-woven rug.
Adeleh Nassri, Business Development for Unique Loom commented, “Collaborating with Toby and the HÆRFEST artists has been an incredible experience for Unique Loom. We are honored to offer new abstract rugs that are beautifully designed rugs by eight talented artists.”
Unique Loom x HÆRFEST Collection first debuted at Fall High Point Market and is inspired by eight talented artists, who are also part of HÆRFEST Coffee Co, which is a complete sensory experience. Each rug design starts with original artwork that was created in an abstract style using paint on canvas before it is translated into a stunning abstract machine-woven rug.
The rug design collaboration is a first for both brands and yields eleven powerful and exquisitely colorful designs that are available in a variety of sizes. The talented artists from this new collaboration also create HÆRFEST company’s coffee packaging, as well as roast and pack the coffee at their Davidson, North Carolina facility.
Haerfest Coffee Company’s Toby Foreman commented, “Working with the team at Unique Loom has been such a life-changing experience for our company and for each of our artists. Everyone is absolutely thrilled with the way the collection has turned out and how their paintings have been reimagined into gorgeous rug designs.”
Unique Loom is offering trade buyers the chance to experience the new HÆRFEST Collection, at their Winter Open House on Thursday, December 7, from 9 am to 5 pm in their Market Square #190 showroom (305 High Street, High Point, NC). The HÆRFEST team will also be on site serving samples of their delicious coffee during the Open House event.
Unique Loom’s Winter Open House is designed to give buyers additional opportunities to visit their showroom outside of the busy Fall High Point Market. Their sales team will be on hand to offer personalized and private showroom tours to offer buyers the chance to shop from 100’s of one-of-kind and ultra-vintage rugs, alongside their wide selection of machine woven, handmade, and hand-woven rugs within their 12,000 square foot showroom.
Unique Loom’s Winter Open House will offer coffee, tea, and snacks to toast buyers. Outside of Unique Loom’s Winter Open House event, their High Point Showroom at Market Square is open Monday - Friday 9 am to 5 pm.
About
HÆRFEST COFFEE was first inspired in 1998 by Founder Toby Foreman’s brother, Ethan. Ethan, who had an intellectual disability, worked alongside Toby for 8 years while at Diedrich Coffee in Irvine, CA. During this time of watching his brother thrive and grow in confidence and sense of value, in earnest Toby felt a conviction to intentionally create a coffee roasting company to employ those who are often overlooked in the workforce.
Eight years later that sense of conviction took on another level of purpose and inspiration when Toby and his wife Cheri, welcomed their second child, Reid, into the world. In the delivery room, the doctors shared, “Your son is showing signs of Down Syndrome”. Through tears and resolve they promised each other to move forward on HÆRFEST COFFEE because “Reid and his friends will need jobs someday”. Since its inception 20 years ago, and then with Reid’s birth, HÆRFEST has evolved into what it is today with every aspect of the company intentionally created to provide a job for those with disabilities; everything from the artwork on the bags being commissioned by individuals with a disability, to roasting, to grinding, to packaging, delivery, as well as home-based microbusinesses for those unable to work outside of the home.
Unique Loom
International Rug manufacturer, Unique Loom, has more than 50 years of experience in the Rug Industry, and 15 years of manufacturing experience, and is the fastest-growing brand in the Rug Industry providing the best value and selection of contemporary designs at an affordable price. Unique Loom is dedicated to offering affordable styles and a variety of quality collections in addition to the largest online catalog of one-of-a-kind rugs to inspire trade clients and today’s consumers, who expect more online and in-store. Their brand offers an endless array of rugs inspired by art & the traditions of rug-weaving and specializes in hand-made, hand-knotted, and hand-woven rugs, as well as one-of-a-kind, and antique-style rugs and licensed brands Jill Zarin™, Sabrina Soto™, and Marilyn Monroe™.
Unique Loom continuously looks to the future by developing innovative new products that focus on sustainability and stay ahead of the curve with respect to trends. With over 2 million square feet of warehouse space, and distribution on the East and West Coast, their catalog offers over 70,000 one-of-a-kind rugs, in addition to offering more than 80,000 machine-woven rugs. Unique Loom's commitment to inspire their customers and to help turn houses into homes, by offering the widest variety of unique rug styles, textures, and materials, with sizes to suit every design, project, and budget.
Unique Loom is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC, with to-the-trade showrooms at ● High Point Market Square #190 ● Las Vegas Market, Building B, Suite #B424 ● Dallas Market, Interior Home & Design Building, Showroom #1D112 ● For more information visit www.uniqueloom.com.
Stephanie Adams
Unique Loom
stephaniea@uniqueloom.com
