Coffee With a Cause: See What's Brewing with International Rug Brand Unique Loom

Unique Loom x HÆRFEST Coffee Co collaborate on a new rug collection that pairs artists with abilities.

HÆRFEST (pronounced “harvest” from an Old English variant) is a coffee outreach company that utilizes the HÆRFEST of coffee to impact lives and create positive change.

Unique Loom x HÆRFEST Collection first debuted at Fall High Point Market and is inspired by eight talented artists, whose inspired designs are translated into exquisite machine-woven rugs in a variety of sizes.

Each of the designs in the Haerfest Collection starts with original artwork that was created in an abstract style using paint on canvas before it is translated into a stunning abstract machine-woven rug.