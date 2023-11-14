TRANSDEV EXTENDS FOR SEVEN YEARS ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH NASSAU COUNTY (NEW YORK STATE) UNTIL 2030

Chicago, IL, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nassau County (New York), has renewed for seven years its multi-year contract with Transdev to operate and maintain its bus service, the Nassau Inter-County Express or NICE Bus, from January 1, 2024. After a competitive bidding process was completed in January of this year, it was once again Transdev North America, whose initial contract began in 2012, that was awarded the bus transit system contract. The new agreement is worth almost $1.3 billion over its entire duration, until 2030.

In Nassau County, which stretches over 453 square miles on the western part of Long Island, the NICE Bus network includes 2,500 stops, providing residents bordering New York City with easy access to major subway, rail stations and bus hubs.

"Our strong commitment to the people of Nassau County was recognized through this contract renewal, " commented Laura Hendricks, CEO for Transdev U.S. "We are proud to connect people to the places they care about, through a safe and reliable service."

NICE Bus relies on the work and commitment of 850 employees and manages the operations of 280 buses assigned to fixed routes and a fleet of over 100 vehicles dedicated to adapted transport for people with reduced mobility (with ADA - Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 - eligibility certification). In all, more than 300,000 journeys are made every year.

"We are strengthening ever more our activities in North America," said Thierry Mallet, Chairman and CEO of Transdev. "Since the acquisition of First Transit last March, Transdev has become the leading public transportation operator in the United States and Canada. In the two largest countries in the Americas, we are meeting the needs of every local authority, with the key challenge to render mobility accessible to the majority of people. We will be transporting nearly 400 million passengers a year. At the same time, we are supporting transit authorities in their energy transition, through the increasing deployment of vehicles with an ever reduced carbon footprint."

