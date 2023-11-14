Space: Council approves conclusions on the EU space strategy for security and defence

The Council approved conclusions on the first EU Space Strategy for Security and Defence.

The Council recalled the EU’s longstanding commitment to international law and to the values and guiding principles developed in the United Nations framework, and reaffirmed the readiness of EU member states to continue working to establish norms, rules, and principles of responsible behavioursacross the full range of space activities.

The Council reiterated the strategic nature of space, and the necessity for the EU, as global space power, to address current and upcoming security challenges linked to the recent intensification of irresponsible and hostile behaviours in the space domain.

The Council welcomed the new strategy, supported its main avenues, and proposed the following actions:

increase the EU’s understanding of space threats, through a yearly classified analysis and the strengthening of military and civilian intelligence services on space security

through a yearly classified analysis and the strengthening of military and civilian intelligence services on space security enhance the resilience and protection of space systems and services, acknowledging the Commission’s intention to propose an EU space law

acknowledging the Commission’s intention to propose an EU space law better respond to space threats through space domain awareness information, a dedicated toolbox for EU joint responses, and the further development of exercises

through space domain awareness information, a dedicated toolbox for EU joint responses, and the further development of exercises enhance the use of space for security and defence purposes by better integrating the space dimension into the planning and conduct of Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions and operations; by strengthening the EU Satellite Centre (EU SatCen); and by developing space services for governmental use at EU level, including by building on a pilot project proposed by the Commission on a new EU Earth observation governmental service

Finally, the Council reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to address these challenges in outer space through international cooperation and collaboration, including through possible new space security dialogues.

The Council will follow the implementation of this new strategy by the High Representative and the Commission.

On 21 March 2022, the Council approved “A Strategic Compass for Security and Defence – For a European Union that protects its citizens, values and interests and contributes to international peace and security”. In a geopolitical context of increasing power competition and intensification of threats, in the Strategic Compass EU leaders identified space as a strategic domain and called for an EU Space Strategy for Security and Defence.

On 10 March 2023, the Commission and High Representative presented a “Joint Communication to the European Parliament and the Council on the European Union Space Strategy for Security and Defence”. The functioning of economies, citizens, and public policies increasingly relies on space-related services and data, including in the field of security and defence, and for the EU’s freedom of action and autonomous decision-making. Space also contributes to achieve the EU’s political agenda, enabling the digital and green transitions, while enhancing its resilience.