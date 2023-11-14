The EU Solidarity Fund grants €94.7 million of advance payment to Italy following the floods in the Emilia-Romagna region

Yesterday, the Commission adopted a decision to provide Italy an advance payment of €94.7 million under the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to ease the financial burden caused by the devastating floods that took place in the Emilia-Romagna region in May 2023.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said: “Climate change is increasing the frequency and impact of natural disasters. EUSF assistance is needed now more than ever before to alleviate the social, economic and environmental costs caused by these events. We stand by those affected by the floods in Emilia-Romagna and, with the EUSF funds, will help to overcome the material losses caused by the disaster and give its citizens renewed hope for the future.”

The advance payment follows the application for EUSF support submitted by Italy on 24 July 2023, and will help the Italian authorities to restore key infrastructure, fund rescue services, implement measures to protect the cultural heritage of the region, as well as to finance general clean-up operations.

In June, the Commission made a proposal to increase by €2.5 billion the ceiling of the Solidarity Emergency and Aid Reserve (SEAR) in the context of the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) mid-term revision. The proposed €2.5 billion is to be shared between the two instruments under the SEAR – the EUSF and the Emergency and Aid Reserve (EAR) – during the remaining four years of the MFF programming period, 2021-2027.

The EUSF helps Member States and candidate countries to handle the financial burden caused by major natural disasters and health emergencies, in solidarity with the disaster-stricken regions.