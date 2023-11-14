Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,256 in the last 365 days.

VADOC Intelligence Leads to Suspected Drug Seizure During Visitation at Prison

Press Release

November 14, 2023

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Drug Task Force used intelligence to seize suspected drugs from a female suspect during visitation at a VADOC facility.  

VADOC Security Staff acted on intelligence that the suspect would be bringing drugs to Red Onion State Prison on Sunday, November 12.

On Sunday, November 12, the suspect arrived at the facility and was questioned by Security Staff and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect admitted to having drugs in her possession and relinquished a small package concealed within her body. The suspect was taken into custody by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

VADOC Security Staff also discovered a grinder and roll of cellophane within the car the suspect arrived to the facility in.

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigative process continues.

 

You just read:

VADOC Intelligence Leads to Suspected Drug Seizure During Visitation at Prison

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more