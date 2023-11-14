VADOC Intelligence Leads to Suspected Drug Seizure During Visitation at Prison

Press Release November 14, 2023

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Drug Task Force used intelligence to seize suspected drugs from a female suspect during visitation at a VADOC facility.

VADOC Security Staff acted on intelligence that the suspect would be bringing drugs to Red Onion State Prison on Sunday, November 12.

On Sunday, November 12, the suspect arrived at the facility and was questioned by Security Staff and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect admitted to having drugs in her possession and relinquished a small package concealed within her body. The suspect was taken into custody by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

VADOC Security Staff also discovered a grinder and roll of cellophane within the car the suspect arrived to the facility in.

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigative process continues.