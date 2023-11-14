LiquidStack Enters Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling Market with New Range of Universal Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs)

LiquidStack CDUs can be configured for most direct-to-chip solutions, and will be available for pre-order on December 1, 2023

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidStack , a global leader in liquid cooling for data centers, today announced its new range of universal coolant distribution units (CDUs), which can be configured to support most commercially available direct-to-chip (DTC) solutions. Suitable for AI, HPC and advanced cloud computing applications, LiquidStack’s universal CDU range delivers 800kW to 1.5MW of heat rejection* and is designed specifically for DTC. Along with the company’s recent unveiling of its new single-phase liquid cooling offering , LiquidStack’s entrance into the DTC market marks a significant step forward in the company’s mission to become a fully diversified provider of liquid cooling technology.



Direct-to-chip is currently the largest segment of the liquid cooling market. Demand is increasing for DTC-optimized, standardized CDUs to meet the requirements of data centers. LiquidStack is addressing this market need by offering a range of universally configurable CDUs that are fine-tuned to be as powerful, efficient, and intelligent as possible for DTC use, enabling customers to rapidly and seamlessly deploy liquid cooling. This speeds up DTC deployment and reduces costs.

“There is no one liquid cooling solution that will fit every need or application, as data centers must factor in their location, workloads, sustainability goals, budget, and other considerations,” said Nick Schweissguth, Director of Product Management, LiquidStack. “Many data centers will be taking a hybrid air and liquid cooling approach for the foreseeable future. As a full service liquid cooling company, we are incorporating universal coolant distribution units (CDUs) for direct-to-chip technology into our portfolio of products and services, thus addressing all forms of liquid cooling.”

Powerful, efficient and equipped with intelligent logic controls, LiquidStack’s CDUs offer advanced management and monitoring capabilities that favor AI, HPC, and demanding cloud computing applications. LiquidStack’s CDUs are ideal for hyperscalers and colocation companies seeking to deploy large scale DTC solutions as they transition into hybrid cooling operations.

The LiquidStack universal CDU key features and benefits include:

Various capacity ranges: available in 800kW, 1.2MW as well as 1.5MW variations suitable for typical data halls.

available in 800kW, 1.2MW as well as 1.5MW variations suitable for typical data halls. High efficiency: rated for DTC applications and for operation at elevated water conditions, both on the technology and facility side.

rated for DTC applications and for operation at elevated water conditions, both on the technology and facility side. Intelligent and serviceable operation: equipped with smart logic controls, concurrently serviceable variable speed pumps, bypass and isolation valves, flow metering, and fluid temperature and pressure sensors. This ensures problem-free operation and always-on availability.

equipped with smart logic controls, concurrently serviceable variable speed pumps, bypass and isolation valves, flow metering, and fluid temperature and pressure sensors. This ensures problem-free operation and always-on availability. Universal compatibility: designed to support virtually any DTC (water-based) installation or type.

designed to support virtually any DTC (water-based) installation or type. Expandable resiliency: configurable for N or N+1 redundancy, ensuring data centers possess high resiliency and reliable operations.

configurable for N or N+1 redundancy, ensuring data centers possess high resiliency and reliable operations. Clever design: compact, noise-insulated enclosure is accessible from all sides, and includes features that simplify installation and serviceability.

LiquidStack’s universal CDU will be available for pre-order starting December 1, 2023 for Q2 2024 delivery. To learn more, data centers and other organizations can visit https://liquidstack.com/contact-us .

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack ™ is the respected leader in liquid cooling for information technology hardware, telecommunications, and blockchain systems. Having pioneered the world’s highest density, most efficient, and sustainable liquid cooling solution in 2012, our advanced liquid cooling solutions continue to serve as the backbone for highly scalable and environmentally safe hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, edge and blockchain data centers. LiquidStack’s DataTank™, EdgeTank™, and CryptoTank™ systems and services are enabling real-time advancement of computing and communications while supporting a sustainable planet. Learn more at liquidstack.com .

Media Contact:

Dana Zemack

dana@scratchmm.com

* at 90 degF (32 degC) entering water temperature