C&C Manufacturing Rebrands as S2 Manufacturing to Reflect Company's Vision

--Continues focus on ALJON brand for its scrap removal, recycling and waste management product lines--

OTTUMWA, Iowa, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C&C Manufacturing today announced its new corporate name, S2 (Simple and Strong) Manufacturing to better align with its business today. S2 is a manufacturer and worldwide distributor of industry-leading brands that provide heavy equipment for scrap metal recycling, waste management and airport maintenance, including ALJON™, Ing. Bonfiglioli® and Vammas.



Leveraging its more than 60-year heritage of high-quality products, the ALJON brand will also be elevated, using that name for its powerful and durable scrap recycling equipment, landfill compactors, car crushers and metal balers. Since 1963, ALJON’s commitment to excellence has made it a leader in quality and customer support.

“With the S2 Manufacturing name, we are building on the tagline of ‘Keeping Simple and Building it Strong,’ better representing the exciting future for the company and enabling us to seamlessly add new products,” said David Bradford, President and COO, S2 Manufacturing. “We continue our commitment to excellence for our ALJON products, serving our many customers in the scrap metal, recycling and waste management business.”

About S2 Manufacturing

S2 Manufacturing, based in Ottumwa, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of the ALJON landfill compactors, car crushers and metal baling equipment with service and support worldwide. S2 Manufacturing also serves as the sole (North American) distributor of Bonfiglioli "Squalo" portable guillotine shears, and Drake shredders. It also manufactures the high-quality Vammas airport snow removal equipment.

About Equivu Capital

Equivu Capital, a private investment firm, acquired C&C Manufacturing (now S2 Manufacturing) in 2021. Founded in 2020, Equivu Capital invests in growing businesses and brings a high level of management expertise to its companies, focusing on working on the business rather than working in the business. Equivu Capital, based in Boca Raton, Fla, is the investment arm of entrepreneur, Salvatore C. Calvino.

Lisa Hendrickson

LCH Communications for S2 Manufacturing

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com



