FreshPure Waters Expands Its National Footprint with Acquisition of Arctic Mountain Premium Drinking Water

Santa Fe, New Mexico, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshPure Waters (“FreshPure”) is reaffirming its position as a leading national brand with the strategic acquisition of Pure Water Technologies, operating as Arctic Mountain, a prominent water vending solutions provider based in Salt Lake City, Utah. This milestone marks a significant step in FreshPure’s journey towards sustained growth and establishes a strong presence in 42 states, with a growing network of dispensing systems in grocery stores.

Chris Donnelly, President of FreshPure, commented on the acquisition, saying, “The union with Arctic Mountain was a natural fit. Both companies share a deep-rooted commitment to family-oriented values, close-knit teamwork, and unwavering dedication to our employees, customers, and partners. This collaboration enables us to expand our national reach, adopt strategic innovations, and elevate our service quality for our valued customers.”

Robert Zitting of Arctic Mountain, who will continue with the company as part of the integration, echoed Donnelly’s sentiment, ”Having worked side by side in this industry for over two decades, we are confident that FreshPure aligns with our values of sustainability, health, and environmental responsibility. Together, we will leverage our strengths to enhance technology, production capabilities, service excellence, and extend our presence nationwide.”

Both FreshPure and Arctic Mountain are at the forefront of providing the cleanest drinking water solutions while reducing environmental waste. By offering superior refillable bulk water options for natural grocers and cooperatives, these companies are eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles.

About FreshPure Waters
FreshPure Waters was established in 1991 and is headquartered in New Mexico. It distinguishes itself by offering a comprehensive range of water types, including Reverse Osmosis, Deionized, and Alkaline options. Learn more at www.freshpure.com and follow on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Pure Water Technologies
Pure Water Technologies (“Arctic Mountain”) was founded in 1992 in Salt Lake City, UT. The company is known for pioneering remote monitoring of its water dispensing equipment. For more information, please visit www.arcticmountain.com.

Attachment 


Diane Slopek-Weber
Key Communications for FreshPure Waters
289-259-4737
diane@keycomms.ca

Steve Hoffman 
Compass Natural 
303-807-1042
steve@compassnatural.com

