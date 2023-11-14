Questex’s International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference Return to New York with Expanded Educational Opportunities and More in 2024

Registration Now Open to Experience the Best in Beauty and Spa, March 3-5, 2024, at the Javits Center in NYC

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Beauty Show (IBS New York) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York) return to the Javits Convention Center March 3-5, 2024, co-locating to offer beauty, spa and wellness professionals hundreds of brands selling at professionals-only prices. IBS New York and IECSC New York, produced by Questex, and presented by American Salon and American Spa respectively, are planning for unprecedented events in 2024, including expanded educational opportunities featuring newly added Master Classes. Plus, attendees can experience both shows at no additional cost, allowing them to not only walk both exhibit show floors, but also attend any of the free classes at either event.



“We are thrilled to introduce a revitalized line-up of classes and experiences at this year's NY Shows, including our innovative Master Class series,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director, Questex’s Beauty & Spa Group. “Our mission is to empower professionals in the beauty and wellness sectors with essential resources for their success. From top-notch education and instructors to cutting-edge products and techniques, as well as unbeatable prices on client essentials, our Shows are meticulously crafted to uplift attendees and foster their professional growth.”

EXPANDED EDUCATIONAL OFFERINGS

IBS New York now offers a full roster of Master Classes in addition to Hands On Workshops. Master Classes are designed to provide an in-depth look at the latest skills, techniques, and styles led by elite industry artists. With an emphasis on demonstrations, business tips, and insider knowledge, attendees will leave each class ready to elevate their services, captivate their clientele with new skills, and increase profitability. Hands-On Workshops are three hours long, immersive classes tailored to enhance expertise, covering a wide range of topics, from Cutting & Styling to Makeup & Artistry, and each provide attendees with a mannequin head to practice their new skills.

IECSC New York will have their curated Conference Education – a diverse range of paid classes featuring speakers with unique expertise, all aimed at providing the essential knowledge and insights to elevate and grow businesses, as well as the free Product Focused Education - informative sessions and workshops led by top exhibitors and offering a deep dive into a specific product or service.

Plus, all attendees are welcome to take part in over 100 demonstration classes at each Show, included free with the Exhibit Hall pass.

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS

THE POWERHOUSE PAVILION: Celebrating Black Beauty Entrepreneurs is designed to inspire, empower, and enlighten industry professionals! Revitalized for 2024, attendees will have a special chance to glean wisdom from some of the most influential figures in the business. The Pavilion will feature stage presentations by iconic Black Beauty Entrepreneurs such as Faatemah Ampey, Keya Neal, Monae Everett, and many more. Sponsored by MYAVANA and located on the IBS NY exhibit floor, this Pavilion honors industry trailblazers, recognizing their significant contributions and achievements.

Also located on the bustling show floor is the Look & Learn Stage. The Look & Learn Stage is the ultimate destination to explore the latest trends and styles. Here, esteemed artists showcase cutting-edge techniques, creating an ideal space for attendees to network, savor delightful cocktails, and learn from top-tier professionals in an intimate, community-focused setting.

Plus, attendees won’t want to miss visiting the IECSC NY Studio Stage, a demonstration area developed for exhibitors to present the latest and greatest products and technologies in spa and wellness.

The IBS New York 2024 exhibit floor will feature hundreds of high-profile brands, including: Andis, DNA Hairtools and Extensions, HALOCOUTURE Extensions, Mia Secret Nails, Olaplex, Parlux, Turbo Power and many more! For the full list to date, click here.

IECSC New York 2024 exhibiting brands include Circadia, Eminence Organic Skin Care, FarmHouse Fresh, Geneo, HyrdraFacial, MerryLaz, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage and many more! For the full list to date, click here.

Attendees may register to attend the Shows by clicking here. Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS, all Product-Focused Education at IECSC, and unlimited access to each Exhibit Hall. Master Classes, Hands-on Workshops at IBS and the curated conference sessions at IECSC are available for additional fees. However, all paid conference sessions include 3-day Exhibit Hall entry. Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 3: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Monday, March 4: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Tuesday, March 5: 10:30am – 3:30pm

INFO:

For more information, on IBS New York, visit ibsnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecscnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty and wellness professionals are available at IBS Las Vegas and IECSC Las Vegas, taking place June 22-24, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit ibslasvegas.com or iecsclasvegas.com for more information. Also, IECSC Florida will take place October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

