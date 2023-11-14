Tango Solidifies Sustainability Product Leadership through Partnership with the Institute for Market Transformation

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango , a leading provider of cloud-based real estate, facilities, and sustainability management software, today announced it has secured a Corporate Engagement Program partnership with the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT), a Washington, DC-based nonprofit that catalyzes demand for high-performing, energy-efficient buildings.



The partnership comes on the heels of Tango’s acquisition of WatchWire, an industry leading sustainability and energy management software. Through the acquisition, Tango Energy & Sustainability by WatchWire was established, expanding Tango’s capabilities to help customers meet energy management and sustainability goals, while ensuring compliance with government regulations.

As the leader in building performance standard (BPS) policy development, IMT provides streamlined access to its policy knowledge for companies serving the real estate industry. Tango Energy & Sustainability by WatchWire’s role as a participant of IMT’s Corporate Engagement Opportunities Program will offer customers access to IMT’s comprehensive Energy Policy Database including all available information on BPS policy, industry benchmarking, and best practices for building & portfolio level compliance identification and financial risk analysis.

“Because of the influx of new sustainability legislation and regulatory requirements, businesses must adjust their operations and reporting methods to ensure compliance,” said Andy Anderson, Executive Vice President of Energy & Solutions at Tango. “Our partnership with IMT significantly enhances our expertise in complex regulatory environments, helps equip our customers with the latest regulatory policies to ensure they are prepared to implement necessary changes, and helps customers calculate and avoid financial risks of noncompliance."

"We are thrilled to partner with WatchWire by Tango on our Energy Policy Database, through our Corporate Engagement Program," says Marla Thalheimer, Senior Director of Business Engagement at IMT. "This program provides leading-edge data access on building performance standards and benchmarking policies. Our goal is to spur action, share knowledge, and mitigate the real estate transition risks associated with noncompliance."

To learn more about Tango Energy & Sustainability by WatchWire and best practices to navigate regulatory requirements related to your business visit Tango’s website .

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in Store Lifecycle Management and Integrated Workplace Management System software, delivering a single solution spanning real estate, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk booking, visitor, space, and energy and sustainability management. To learn more, visit tangoanalytics.com.

About IMT

The Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that envisions a world where buildings dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions and support our physical, social, and economic well-being. We advance this vision through policies, programs, and business practices that scale better buildings in the United States. For 25 years, IMT has provided actionable resources, market analysis, and hands-on technical assistance to transform how building performance is defined, valued, and acted upon. Within this work, IMT seeks to center community voices and connect people working in real estate, government and community organizations. Together, we are catalyzing lasting change in how buildings serve people and communities. To learn more, visit www.imt.org.

