Triple G Ventures Announces Inaugural Annual Pitch Competition at The NAMM Show
Debut Triple G Pitch Competition @ NAMM Shines a Spotlight on Music Tech, Products, and Pro Audio Entrepreneurs at NAMM 2024ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures, award-winning business growth firm fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, is thrilled to announce its first annual Triple G Pitch Competition @ NAMM This pioneering event is set to illuminate groundbreaking technology within the realms of music tech, music products, and pro audio. Taking center stage at the esteemed Anaheim Convention Center during NAMM 2024, this competition is poised to become a hallmark celebration of innovation and ingenuity.
In a rapidly evolving industry landscape, the Triple G Pitch Competition @ NAMM aims to identify, celebrate, and support the trailblazers who are pushing the boundaries of music technology. Entrepreneurs, startups, and forward-thinkers in the fields of music technology, music product development, and pro audio are cordially invited to participate and present their visionary concepts.
The competition will provide a stage for showcasing transformative innovations, spanning from cutting-edge software and hardware to revolutionary audio equipment and beyond. With a steadfast focus on fostering innovation, creativity, and forward-looking solutions, this event will spotlight the visionaries who are actively shaping the future of music.
Key Details:
Event: Triple G Pitch Competition @ NAMM
Date: January 25, 2024
Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim CA
Focus Areas: Music tech, music products, pro audio, creator tech
Objective: Celebrate and recognize innovation within the music products industry
NAMM 2024 promises to be an electrifying convergence of music industry professionals, artists, and enthusiasts from across the globe. The Triple G Pitch Competition @ NAMM injects an extra dose of excitement into this renowned event, offering a platform for creators to connect, inspire, and transform their visions into reality.
Participation in this competition offers entrepreneurs and innovators the opportunity to gain exposure, forge connections with industry leaders, and secure valuable resources to propel their innovations forward. The competition aligns seamlessly with Triple G Ventures' mission to champion innovation, foster entrepreneurship, and drive the evolution of the music tech and pro audio sectors.
As the anticipation for NAMM 2024 builds, Triple G Pitch Competition @ NAMM stands as a beacon of inspiration, where the future of music technology and innovation will take center stage.
For further information on the competition and details on how to participate, please visit www.triplegventures.com and www.namm.org.
About Triple G Ventures
The award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator for rising brands, scaling emerging tech companies empowering the creator economy. Triple G Ventures specializes in business growth from seed to scale in consumer and creator tech including, but not limited to, IoT, AI, Web 3.0, Machine Learning, IT, A/V Tech, EdTech, and more. Triple G Ventures architects and delivers brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy, and planning.
About NAMM
The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association that promotes the pleasures and benefits of making music and strengthens the $17 billion global music products industry. NAMM's activities and programs are designed to promote music making to people of all ages. NAMM is comprised of approximately 10,400 Member companies located in more than 104 countries. For more information about NAMM or the proven benefits of making music, interested parties can visit www.namm.org, call 800-767-NAMM (6266), or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
