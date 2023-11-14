NONGLARE is born: iPhone, MacBook, and Tesla have new protection innovations
Enhance the Visual Experience with NONGLARE® AR Glass Clear ● Protection and Enhancement of the Visual Experience ● Outstanding Transparency: 95% ● More Vibrant and Brilliant Colors ● Minimal Reflection: only 0.5% ● Superior anti-shock performance
NONGLARE", is the first and only brand specializing in innovative films that will revolutionize the experience of using iPhone MacBook and Tesla car displays.
We are excited to bring to the market a range of high-performance films that will finally allow users to enjoy the full potential of their devices, without giving up the loss of definition”BARI, BA, ITALY, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Batch International is pleased to announce the launch of "NONGLARE", the first and only brand specializing in innovative films that will revolutionize the experience of using iPhone MacBook and Tesla car displays and ensuring unprecedented protection and transparency.
— Annalisa Romita and Claudio Silvestri (CEO and co-founder)
NONGLARE films represent a significant step forward in the field of device protection, offering distinctive options to meet the needs of every user without sacrificing the transparency and definition of their devices.
• AR Anti Reflective version: For a flawless viewing experience and with the maximum protection of the Super Retina XDR display, without annoying reflections and with maximum definition, have been specially designed for iPhone 15 Pro. With a reflex coefficient of just 0.5%, well below the 5% found in the screen protector on the market (over 90% less), and an extraordinary transparency that fluctuates between 95 and 97% (the highest currently on the market) you have access to unparalleled visual quality and maximum protection for the iPhone 15 Pro.
• AR/AG AntiReflective and AntiGlare version: The film has been designed for the automotive environment, definitively solving the annoying problems of solar reflections and the rainbow effect. But innovations don’t stop there. The NONGLARE version is designed to be perfectly compatible with Tesla 3/Y models offering exceptional clarity and can also be used for those wearing polarized glasses. With NONGLARE driving will be more comfortable and safe than ever.
But the news don’t end here! NONGLARE films for iPhone 15 Pro and MacBook are also available in "Privacy" version:
• AR Privacy for iPhone 15 Pro: Unique of its kind, NONGLARE Privacy film has the best transparency on the market for privacy films, as much as 70% (the maximum available, before NONGLARE, was <65% but it’s actually at 60%), as for the clear version: also in this case the reflection coefficient is just 0.5%.
• Privacy for MacBook: Designed with the exclusive AirAdsorption technology (without the use of magnets), it allows to install the film in less than 5 seconds and with the possibility to be removed and reapplied at any time. Protect sensitive data from prying and curious eyes, scratch and washable.
• Privacy for iPhone and Macbook also offer protection from blue light by reducing emissions by more than 40%.
All films for Tesla and iPhone are super easy to install thanks to the dedicated applicator included, and the iPhone models are also equipped with the PEELDUST removal system.
NONGLARE products enjoy the special "Satisfaction Guarantee" and are aimed at the demanding customer who wants the maximum and a "Platinum Support" service.
"NONGLARE is the result of thorough research and a constant commitment to technological innovation", said Annalisa Romita and Claudio Silvestri (CEO and co-founder). " We are excited to bring to the market a range of high-performance films that will finally allow users to enjoy the full potential of their devices, without giving up the loss of definition of their devices and at the same time protecting them ."
Initially, NONGLARE offers these revolutionary films for iPhone 15 Pro, MacBook and Tesla car displays, three of the most loved and used devices in the world. However, the company already plans to expand the availability of films to include other devices, allowing more and more users to enjoy the benefits of NONGLARE films.
NONGLARE products are already available on the website nonglare.eu and soon in Apple Premium Reseller Stores around Europe and USA.
“Revolutionize your vision. Protect your devices with transparency and innovation."
About NONGLARE
NONGLARE is a Registered Trademark of Batch International SRL, led by Annalisa Romita and Claudio Silvestri with over 25 years of experience in the world of accessories for the APPLE market and active in Marketing and Product Strategy consulting related to the Accessories sector.
In 2020, Batch created and "launched the doodroo brand," a paper-effect film for the Onyx iPad and Tablet, appreciated by professionals in over 49 countries worldwide for its amazing pencil-like feel on a sheet of paper.
Claudio Silvestri
Batch International
hello@nonglare.eu
