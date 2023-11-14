SOHM OTC Self-care Launches Suite of 13 New SOHM Nutrients’ Brand Chewables

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK: SHMN), a pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announced:

SOHM OTC Self-care launches a suite of 13 new SOHM Nutrients’ Brand Chewables.

SOHM OTC Self-care business unit is launching its suite of 13 new SOHM Nutrients’ Brand Chewables into the global vitamin gummies market.

The global vitamins market is valued at $6.84 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $18.76 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 12.06% between 2023-2031. (CAGR, Compounded Annual Growth Rate.)

Source: Link to Insight ACE Analytics report 2022

Research and Markets report noted the drivers for the explosive growth of the global vitamin gummies include:

-- Global consumers gaining wealth and spending more on healthcare, self-care products

-- Health benefits (vitamins, minerals)

-- Taste (fruit flavors)

-- Convenience (pocket portability)

-- Access (no water needed)

The suite of these 13 SOHM Nutrients’ Brand Chewables will be offering consumers these key features:

-- Bone health, skin health, immune boost, mineral replenishment, and sleep aid

-- Convenience of individually wrapped single serving (pocket friendly)

-- Chewables (no water required)

-- Taste (mango, strawberry, pineapple, toffee)

These SOHM Nutrients’ Brand Chewables also boast the same sought-after ingredients and labels as the leading vitamin gummies on Amazon.com:

-- Turmeric, folic acid, multi-vitamins, multi-minerals

-- Nuts free

-- Gluten free

-- Gelatin free

-- Vegan

-- Soy free

“This launch of our suite of SOHM Nutrients’ Brand Chewables marks our commitment to continually building out a strong SOHM ‘Adds Life to Lives’ portfolio of products in preventive care segments. Going into 2024, we will be announcing additional OTC Self-care products launches to include our in-house manufactured products from the labs and production lines of our CDMO facilities located in San Diego, California. This launch will have an appreciable impact on our sales going forth,” says Dr. David Aguilar, PhD, COO of SOHM.

The 13 newly branded SOHM Nutrients’ Brand Chewables will be available for:

-- Retail purchases through Amazon.com, and

-- Retail and bulk purchases through the company’s Direct-to-Consumers Website.

The suite of SOHM Nutrients’ Brand Chewables are priced competitively to best-seller gummies on Amazon.com.

The company will be showcasing these newly branded SOHM Nutrients’ Brand Chewables at future consumer self-care product industry conferences in 2024.

Schedules for these industry conferences on East and West Coasts USA are still being finalized pending year-end budgeting.

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc. is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of “Globalè Prospèro” that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM’s generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development-stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year and our quarterly reports uploaded from time to time on OTCMarkets.com.

For more information, please contact:

SOHM, Inc.

+1 (714) 522-6700

Corporate Communications: