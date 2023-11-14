Saskatchewan Police Officers To Be Recognized For Their Work To Take Impaired Drivers Off The Roads

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada’s Van de Vorst Family Award will be presented to police officers from around the province on Wednesday, November 15 to recognize their outstanding work to take impaired drivers off roads and highways.

The award is named in honour of Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst and their young children, Kamryn and Miguire, who were all killed by an impaired driver in 2016. This year marks the 5th anniversary of the Van de Vorst Family Award.

Media are invited to attend the Awards presentation and speak with special guests and award recipients.

Date: November 15, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Location: Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre - 2002 Airport Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6M4 Guests: Linda and Lou Van de Vorst David Buckingham, MLA – Saskatoon Westview Acting Deputy Chief Dave Haye, Saskatoon Police Service Chief Ron Chomyn, Corman Park Police Service Bonny Stevenson, MADD Saskatoon Chapter President

Officers who have charged between 8 and 16 impaired drivers during the last calendar year will receive the Silver Challenge Coin and a certificate of recognition. Officers who have charged 17 or more impaired drivers will receive the Gold Coin Award and a certificate of recognition. The Awards are adding a new category this year – the Platinum Award – to recognize officers who have removed 40 or more impaired drivers from the roads.





