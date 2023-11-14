Trexo Robotics Collaborates with 1CP Place to Empower Dreams, Step by Step

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of the first two roadshow stops in Phoenix and Los Angeles, Trexo’s Plano, Texas event, hosted by 1CP Place, promises to be an inspiring experience for children with disabilities and their families in the Texas community.

1CP Place and Trexo are united in their mission to provide children with disabilities the opportunity to experience the world from a new perspective, on their own feet.

Trexo is driven by their belief that all children deserve the opportunity to experience walking. Unlocking potential for children facing mobility challenges through their innovative at-home robotic gait trainer is the first step in their mission.

The Trexo device empowers children with disabilities like cerebral palsy, SMA and many others, offering them a pathway to a future where walking is a tangible reality. Collectively, the children using Trexo have now walked the equivalent of three trips around the world, a testament to the transformative potential of this technology.

1CP Place provides top-notch care and support to children with cerebral palsy and other neurological challenges. They have extended an invitation to their community to meet the Trexo team and trial the Trexo Home device.

"We are excited to host the Trexo Robotics Roadshow at 1CP Place. It's an opportunity for our community to experience firsthand the groundbreaking technology that Trexo has developed to enhance the mobility of children facing mobility challenges," said James Arnold, 1CP Place physical therapist. "We understand the significance of this event in offering hope and a brighter future to our young patients."

The roadshow will feature Trexo's co-founder and CEO, Manmeet Maggu, along with Cory Schnieder, a dedicated physical therapist from the Trexo team. Additionally, a member of Trexo's marketing department, Romeesa Bogati, will be available to talk to parents about the various options for obtaining a Trexo Home device for their child.

For parents who are searching for solutions for their children, the Trexo trial is an emotional and pivotal moment. Many will see their child walk for the first time. The atmosphere at the previous roadshow stops was celebratory, marked by an outpouring of excitement and emotions.

One of the most heartwarming aspects of these roadshows is the extraordinary lengths that parents are willing to go for their children's well-being. "We are deeply moved and inspired by the dedication and resilience of these families. Witnessing the children take their first steps with Trexo is a rewarding and special experience for our team," shared Maggu. "We are committed to making mobility solutions accessible to as many children as possible, and the support from clinics like 1CP Place is invaluable in helping us achieve that goal."

About 1CP Place:

1 CP Place is located in Plano, TX and is dedicated to helping our patients live their very best, healthiest lives. Our medical practice specializes in the comprehensive evaluation and management of infants, children, adolescents and adults with Cerebral Palsy, the most common motor disability in childhood. Our goal is to help your child reach his or her highest level of mobility, independence, participation, health, and quality of life now and in the future.

About Trexo:

Trexo Robotics is dedicated to their mission of helping everyone experience walking, with the help of robotics. Their mission starts with children with disabilities walk. Their robotic legs provide mobility and independence to children who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience the joy and benefits of walking.

