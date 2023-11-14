Dr. Martina Ziegenbein Chooses CareCloud Complete to Elevate Patient Care at Whole Health Rheumatology of Cape Cod

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Dr. Martina Zeigenbein has selected CareCloud Complete to enhance operations at her rheumatology practice in Cape Cod.



In an era marked by the evolving landscape of healthcare, where challenges like declining profitability, Promoting Interoperability, ICD-10 compliance, and the transition to value-based care are paramount concerns, Dr. Ziegenbein, founder of Whole Health Rheumatology of Cape Cod, has made a strategic choice to partner with CareCloud and adopt the CareCloud Complete solution.

Whole Health Rheumatology of Cape Cod, a hybrid private rheumatology practice with a unique focus on a holistic approach to patient care, will now harness the capabilities of CareCloud Complete to streamline operations, enhance patient care, and enable greater profitability in an ever-changing healthcare environment.

CareCloud Complete is a cutting-edge, integrated practice management and EHR solution designed to revolutionize the way healthcare practices operate. The solution consists of two key components:

CareCloud Central: A modern practice management tool that provides a comprehensive suite of practice management features to streamline administrative tasks, reduce operational overhead, and enhance overall practice efficiency.

A modern practice management tool that provides a comprehensive suite of practice management features to streamline administrative tasks, reduce operational overhead, and enhance overall practice efficiency. CareCloud Charts: An electronic health record (EHR) system that empowers healthcare providers to manage patient records, clinical documentation, and treatment plans in a secure and user-friendly manner, ensuring compliance and better patient outcomes.

Dr. Ziegenbein's decision to implement CareCloud Complete reflects her commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to her patients. By choosing this advanced solution, she aims to optimize her practice's operational workflows, enhance patient engagement, and remain at the forefront of the healthcare industry's best practices.

Dr. Ziegenbein said, "Whole Health Rheumatology of Cape Cod is dedicated to providing holistic and patient-centered care for those with rheumatic issues. Our decision to partner with CareCloud and implement CareCloud Complete is in alignment with our mission to continually improve the quality of care we offer to our patients. This integrated solution will allow us to focus on what we do best – providing exceptional healthcare services – while ensuring our practice is prepared for the changing landscape of healthcare."

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

