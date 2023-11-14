McLaren Racing and Udemy Announce Multi-Series Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLaren Racing and Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) today announced a multi-year partnership spanning the full McLaren physical racing portfolio. In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Udemy, a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, will become the Official Learning and Skills Partner of McLaren Racing, including the McLaren Formula 1 Team, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team and NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team.



San Francisco-based Udemy will offer Udemy Business licenses across McLaren Racing’s people, empowering its team with flexible and effective learning opportunities, driving the upskilling and performance of McLaren.

The partnership is Udemy’s first venture into motorsports and underpins both brands’ shared ambition to deliver agile, expansive and comprehensive learning and development opportunities to help individuals achieve better personal and business outcomes.

Udemy branding will be featured on the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team’s race cars and team kit from Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and on the helmets of McLaren Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri during the 2024 F1 season.

Daniel Gallo, Chief People & Sustainability Officer, McLaren Racing, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Udemy to the McLaren Racing family. Here at McLaren, we believe that our people are our biggest advantage and we are proud to have Udemy on board to support our team’s upskilling journey. We are excited to further unify our racing series alongside Udemy, while giving our people the opportunity to develop and grow.”



Greg Brown, President and CEO, Udemy, said:

“We are excited to partner with McLaren Racing to develop their team, from those in the driver’s seats and pit lanes to those running the business in their corporate offices. Udemy’s fresh and relevant course content will help McLaren maintain a high-performing team, staying ahead of fast-moving and ever-evolving trends in technology and business. We’re equally thrilled to support all four physical race series, demonstrating our commitment to the McLaren team’s learning journey.”

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) provides flexible and effective skill development and validation to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy platform offers users thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, providing learners, real-world expert instructors and enterprises the solutions they need to collaborate, achieve goals and transform lives. Through the Udemy platform and community, millions of learners gain expertise in a wide range of topics, from programming and data science to leadership and team building . Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include FenderⓇ, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and New Delhi, India.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.



McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi, and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.



McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.



McLaren Racing – Official Website

