ibex Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Remote Work by Newsweek

Rankings Reflect ibex’s Inclusive Culture and Commitment to Respect, Values and Diversity

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the company was named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Remote Work 2023 by Newsweek.



Newsweek, a premier global news magazine, collaborated with Plant-A Insights Group to conduct an independent study to determine America’s Greatest Workplaces in 2023. The rankings are based on a large-scale independent study that collected over 64,000 company reviews of workplaces with at least 1,000 employees in the U.S.

“ibex is delighted to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Remote Work,” said Paul Inson, Chief People Officer at ibex. “At ibex, we are committed to providing the best and most rewarding experience for all our employees and investing in their development and success from day one. We welcome employees from all backgrounds and offer flexible work options to best fit their needs, including remote work opportunities.”

Earlier this year, ibex was ranked among Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families.

These outstanding recognitions underscore ibex’s inclusive culture and commitment to promoting flexibility, skills development, and career opportunities for all employees. ibex believes that diversity of backgrounds, identities, and perspectives fuel creativity and collaboration, and boost company performance. Each unique perspective is a piece of a puzzle, which, when put together, forms a clear picture of who ibex is as a company—one that is built on diversity, equity, inclusion, and most importantly, respect.

Join One of America’s Greatest!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts you first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.ibex.co/join-us/usa/

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Dan Burris, ibex

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

Investor Contact:

Michael Darwal, ibex

Michael.Darwal@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce5df42d-ea67-4b36-a940-8bc559e785f9