EagleView Launches EagleView Developer

Developer provides a single point of access to EagleView’s suite of APIs, enabling developers unprecedented utilization of geospatial intelligence, measurements, and design tools powered by over 1 billion historical US and Canadian residential property images.

Rochester, NY, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView today announces the launch of EagleView Developer, a new portal providing a single point of access for the company’s APIs and developer resources. The portal will help developers to more easily utilize EagleView’s extensive and unrivaled geospatial intelligence and analytics solutions. EagleView Developer was designed with the documentation, tools, and technology that would allow our growing number of partners to build their own applications and solutions, harnessing the power of EagleView’s world class library of aerial images. EagleView Developer provides a curated experience, with access to use cases, developer guides, a growing API catalog, security & authentication requirements, and a partner dashboard with access to environments for testing. Once connected into EagleView Developer, companies can power their business with property insights that help them make informed decisions and drive innovation. As EagleView builds upon its 25-year tradition of providing geospatial intelligence innovation and insights to the industry, it will continue to extend this platform capability.

“EagleView Developer is a powerful leap forward in the quality and breadth of geospatial intelligence available for solution developers,” said Tripp Cox, CTO of EagleView. “With its ease of access and the range of assets supporting it, we envision EagleView Developer as the leading resource for those seeking to unleash powerful property insights within their platforms.”

EagleView Developer assists architects, engineers, and developers who want to:

Unlock more insights for better decision-making, supported by precise geospatial measurements and analytics

Innovate with improved geospatial data solution tools, guides, and documentation designed to jumpstart integrations

Access a self-serve model to generate user credentials, modify webhooks, and get instant access to test data without the need for additional support.

Whether building a marketing tool, business application or full-service platform, companies will be able to leverage EagleView Developer and create customer-centric solutions that fully utilize the largest library of highly accurate spatial data.

This easy-to-use developer portal includes industry standard sandbox, app approval, and detailed documentation that is continuously enhanced-features designed to deliver best-in-class customer experience. Now with EagleView, developers from numerous industries can build solutions for their customers using cutting-edge geospatial and property data.

EagleView is a leading provider of accurate and insightful geospatial intelligence which can be leveraged by a range of industries. From roof pitch and eaves count to detailed structure and lot measurements to sun exposure and vegetation encroachment to solar exposure and building orientation to roof condition and other property risks, the possibilities for developers to generate productive analyses based on this deep set of geospatial data and analytics are nearly limitless.

“EagleView Developer represents our commitment to innovating and expanding our capabilities, by providing our partners with the tools, insights, and perspectives necessary to build a better, more sustainable and informed world together,” shared EagleView Chief Product Officer Jamison Shaver. “As a global leader in geospatial technology, we want to continue empowering organizations to make informed decisions, drive innovation, and transform the way people view and interact with spatial data.”

For more information and to access the developer center, please visit EagleView Developer.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library ever assembled, encompassing 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

