Altiam Digital Announces The Appointment Of IT Sales Leadership Veteran Tina Valdez as Chief Revenue Officer

DAVIE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altiam Digital, a provider of security, automation, and technology services, announces the appointment of IT sales leadership veteran Tina Valdez as Chief Revenue Officer.



Making this announcement, Wayne White, CEO of Altiam Digital, said, "I am tickled pink. Tina is not only a seasoned sales executive, but she has led IT and operations in large enterprises, as well as fast-growing startups. She brings passion and creativity for our customers’ ambitions and the energy to move both Altiam Digital and our customers toward remarkable growth.” He also offers, “With a track record of achievements in security, automation, and software-as-a-service solutions, Tina brings a distinctive blend of leadership prowess and operational expertise that will drive Altiam Digital’s success into the future."

Previous to this role, Tina was the COO of an automation platform company, Morpheus Data. Earlier, she led sales and operations teams at Cisco, GE, Avaya, and USWest, and was GM and CIO at TTEC. Simultaneous to her work journey, Tina makes time to support multiple foundations and philanthropic causes, especially those focusing on youth and education. She is a strong advocate for women in technology and founded The Trinity Project, a group dedicated to fostering growth and excellence for women in tech.

“I am excited to have someone with Tina’s impressive background leading our growth strategy,” said Ammar Amdani, Board Member of Altiam Digital’s parent company Altiam Global, who adds, “But I am even more thrilled with our values alignment. Her heart and energy are aimed at doing the right thing for customers, the business, and her community, and her servant leadership principles guide her success.”

“I am not sure I am supposed to say this in a press release, but Yee-Haw!” said Tina, who also owns a Texas bison ranch grounded in regenerative practices. She explains that “Altiam Digital’s cybersecurity, automation, transformation, and IT nearshoring offers earn resounding applause from the industry. Our team connects with customers on topics that matter, using direct, no-nonsense speak, and with solutions and delivery models that create rapid sustained benefits. In the end, customers’ results drive our results. With this amazing team I am honored to multiply the possible with every customer.”

Altiam Digital is a technology consulting and services partner to IT and business executives across all industry verticals. We provide the creative spark and knowledge to help businesses achieve audacious goals. Our clients trust us to help them advance technology enablement, secure their assets against cyberattacks, automate costly processes, and optimize returns on technology investments. Our flagship operations center is in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, at Altia Smart City, a sustainable business and lifestyle campus.





